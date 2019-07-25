Jennifer Lopez's Golden 50th Birthday Dress Was Designed by Donatella Versace of Course

Jennifer Lopez looked like a golden goddess as she celebrated her 50th birthday in a glimmering Versace gown at her extravagant bash Wednesday night.

The star celebrated her milestone birthday with close friends and family at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami, and made sure to dress in her birthday best for the occasion. Lopez turned to the team at Versace, who she’s had a close working relationship with for years, and Donatella Versace herself to bring her vision to life when it came to her sparkling gown.

The strappy dress featured liquid gold chainmail material that perfectly draped Lopez’s curves. The design is accented by sexy side cutouts, a completely open back and a revealing thigh-high slit up J.Lo’s ultra-bronzed left leg. A pair of massive diamond hoop earrings and rings by Lana Jewelry (not to mention her stunning engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez!) completed the star’s blinged-out birthday look.

Image zoom

Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi, who works with Mariel Haenn to craft the star’s image, shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the gorgeous gown came together.

Image zoom Rob Zangardi/Instagram

“Custom @versace for the Party! @jlo Thank you @donatella_versace @luciodirosa,” Zangardi captioned a photo of the Versace team working on the dress.

RELATED PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez’s Most Memorable MTV Video Music Awards Looks

Image zoom MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lucio Di Rosa, Versace’s Head of Celebrities, VIPs and Haute Couture Clients Worldwide Relations, shared a photo of Lopez’s completed outfit from her party on Instagram writing, “@jlo @versace there is not a better match on this earth 🔥💥🔥Happy Birthday Super Sexy Diva!! #jlo#versace as always thank you to my friends @robzangardi @marielhaenn🙏🏻😘.”

In a series of photos shared from her party, Lopez thanked those she loves for all of their well-wishes, calling the day “a birthday to remember.”

“I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! 🎉🍾🎂 The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour,” she wrote.

Helping Lopez celebrate were her fiancé, their children and fellow musicians DJ Khaled and Ashanti, who both jumped on the mic during the glamorous event.

Image zoom MediaPunch/Shutterstock

DJ Cassidy — who previously deejayed at Lopez’s 40th birthday party — and DJ Don Hot spun tunes until the early hours of the morning.

The music-filled night also included two special performances from her twins. Maximillian and Emme, 11 (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) serenaded their mom with a birthday rap and a song.

Image zoom MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The night ended with a grande finale of a spectacular fireworks display over the water.

Earlier in the day, Rodriguez posted a sweet video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday.

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” the former baseball pro said in the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”