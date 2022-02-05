Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Glam Faux Fur Winter Coat Imaginable
If the blustery winter weather's got you down, take some style inspiration from Jennifer Lopez, who single handedly just showed us all how to brave frigid temperatures in style. The multihyphenate stepped out for date night with beau Ben Affleck in New York City looking drop dead gorgeous in an oversized chestnut brown plush coat paired with a black velvet dress with lace detail, a timeless Coach leather handbag, pearl earrings, and strappy platform sandals.
Needless to say, Lopez looked elegant, polished, and well, downright warm in this stylish ensemble — and now we want a cozy coat just like hers. We have to hand it to Lopez for always bringing the glam in full force, no matter the weather, and we're suddenly inspired to update our coat collection, too. If you want to channel J.Lo's over-the-top faux fur look and add some serious panache to your winter wardrobe, you're not alone.
Below are several head-turning outerwear options that bring that megawatt energy to any look. We love how faux fur coats never go out of style, and look chic with everything from formal dresses to jeans. If you're not quite ready to embrace the extravagance of a bold overcoat just yet, ease your way into this aesthetic with a shaggy textured bomber style jacket from Amazon, or this adorable faux shearling option from Abercrombie.
And of course, if you want to go all out glam like J.Lo, there's no shortage of fabulous fluffy stunners to pick from, too. This faux fox fur coat from Amazon is one of our favorites for less than $100, and this style from Alo Yoga is the ultimate in luxury outerwear.
Shop faux fur coats below and stay warm this winter.
Buy It! Abercrombie Faux Shearling Trucker Jacket, $47.60 (orig. $140); abercrombie.com
Buy It! Pretty Garden Shaggy Oversized Coat, $20.99–$41.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Vero Moda Donna Faux Fur Jacket, $95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lisa Colly Winter Overcoat, $85.90–$96.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga Knock Out Faux Fur Jacket, $368; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Vince Faux Fur Car Coat, $277.97 (orig. $696); nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Glam Faux Fur Winter Coat Imaginable
- Christian Siriano Talks Loss of Fashion Icons André Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler and Virgil Abloh
- Uma Thurman Reflects on Batman & Robin 25 Years Later: 'As Much Rubber as I've Ever Worked with'
- Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Used Her Own Products In Cassie's 4 A.M. Beauty Routine on Euphoria