Jennifer Lopez Revived the '70s in a $2,900 Funky Floral Sweater and Flared Jeans
Spring is in the air, and Jennifer Lopez looked lovelier than ever in a fresh floral collage sweater by Valentino while strolling arm in arm with beau Ben Affleck. While the feminine pattern is always on trend this time of year, we applaud the star for making the look all her own with her masterful coordination of retro-inspired trends. Her head-to-toe ensemble quite clearly revived the '70s thanks to her high-waisted flared jeans, sleek purple-tinted aviator shades, funky suede platform sandals, and gold hoop earrings to boot.
Lopez looked elevated yet approachable in this designer look, and now we're inspired more than ever to find a floral sweater or top that makes us look (and feel) this good, too. There's no shortage of gorgeous blouses and cardigans to pick from these days, so we rounded up numerous floral-print options for all occasions.
If you're in the mood for a cozy cardigan, we found a Y2K-inspired look from Amazon that comes in seven pastel shades and is a steal at just $21. Or, check out this stunning crochet number that would look oh-so-pretty when paired with wide-leg jeans or layered over a slip dress for a cool cottage-inspired look that won't let you down.
If you're looking for something more sophisticated, try this elegant Smythe blouse or this ruched top from Anthropologie. Either blouse would stun at the office or out to dinner, and the soft orchid shade prevalent in both is reminiscent of Lopez's style, too. And finally, for a free-spirited, flirtatious spin on the look, check out this whimsical, painterly For Love and Lemons crop top, which comes in sizes XXS to 2X and is currently on sale.
Shop more fresh, feminine blouses and sweaters below.
Buy It! Unauty Knitted Cardigan Sweater, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Floral Crochet Cardigan, $119.95 (orig. $178); anthropologie.com
Buy It! Smythe Keyhole Floral Print Blouse, $149.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Knit Top, $78; anthropologie.com
Buy It! Free People Venice Printed Top, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! For Love and Lemons Trisha Crop Top, $113.98 (orig. $153); forloveandlemons.com
