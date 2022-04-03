Jennifer Lopez Revived the '70s in a $2,900 Funky Floral Sweater and Flared Jeans

If you're looking for something more sophisticated, try this elegant Smythe blouse or this ruched top from Anthropologie. Either blouse would stun at the office or out to dinner, and the soft orchid shade prevalent in both is reminiscent of Lopez's style, too. And finally, for a free-spirited, flirtatious spin on the look, check out this whimsical, painterly For Love and Lemons crop top, which comes in sizes XXS to 2X and is currently on sale.