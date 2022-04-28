Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Jeans Celebs Are Loving While Ben Affleck Did Some Heavy Lifting
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty
Jennifer Lopez just put a trendy twist on a classic.
Earlier this week, the Marry Me actress, 52, was spotted in Los Angeles with fiancé Ben Affleck wearing the most timeless outfit known to man: blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and white sneakers. But these weren't your average pair of jeans — for her casual Tuesday getup, J.Lo opted for Hollywood's latest denim obsession, wide-leg jeans.
The "On My Way" singer hopped on the comfy denim trend with a medium wash pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans that complemented her crisp white Coach sneakers and Coca-Cola T-shirt, which matched her cherry red handbag. Lopez accessorized the laid-back look with geometric mirrored sunglasses and her signature giant hoop earrings.
Affleck, 49, also wore a graphic tee and jeans while carrying heavy-looking boxes and a duffel bag to the trunk of the duo's Tesla.
Wide-leg jeans are having a serious moment right now, with stylish celebs like Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber all giving the denim style their seal of approval. But while many of these stars have endorsed extremely baggy pairs, J.Lo's pick is more practical.
As the multi-hyphenate showcased, wide-leg jeans are an easy outfit option for a low-key day, and with extra breathing room, they're super comfortable. While it's unclear where Lopez's exact pair is from, there are plenty of similar styles out there, like these high-waisted wide-leg jeans that are currently on sale for just $40 at Old Navy.
Buy It! Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Wide-Leg Jeans, $40 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com
This light wash pick is perfect for spring and is only $45 at Nordstrom, and this plus-size paperbag pair is discounted by nearly 40 percent right now. Wear your wide-leg jeans with a simple T-shirt and sneakers à la J.Lo or dress them up with block heels and a puff sleeve top for a night out.
Shop six more pairs of wide-leg jeans from Nordstrom, Free People, and Madewell below.
Buy It! BP. Wide-Leg Jeans, $45; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Eloquii Plus-Size Paperbag Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $59.98 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Baggy Wide-Leg Nonstretch Jeans, $74; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Good American Good Waist Palazzo Jeans, $119.20 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People CRVY Gia Wide-Leg Jeans, $128; freepeople.com
Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Full-Length Jean in Elmont Wash, $138; madewell.com
