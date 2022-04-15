Jennifer Lopez Joins Heidi Klum in Making Overalls a Thing Again
ICYMI, overalls are back.
Jennifer Lopez is the most recent celebrity (hot off the heels of Heidi Klum and Sydney Sweeney) to embrace this throwback look — and we have to admit, we're feeling this '90s-inspired trend more than ever now.
The newly-engaged star stepped out with Ben Affleck for a daytime outing looking cool and casual in a pair of inky black overalls paired with a classic white tee and glamorous aviator sunglasses. Her head-to-toe ensemble was smart, sensible, and downright approachable, and now we're fully convinced this is one unexpected fashion staple we need to add to our closet immediately.
Luckily, there are so many overall options out there right now, including a few cute pairs starting at just $20.
Quite possibly the best value we found is this classic high-rise style from Abercrombie, which is currently marked down to $40 from its original price tag of $110. Several satisfied shoppers described these as "perfect," which is music to our ears when it comes to experimental looks.
Target also has a compelling option for the same price point, and we also spotted several fresh styles on Amazon that start at just $20. So if you're still on the fence about spending a lot of moola on this look, either of these top-rated pairs will serve you well.
Shop more overalls below, and get ready to turn heads in this J.Lo-approved trend.
Buy It! Madewell Straight-Leg Overalls, $158; madewell.com
Buy It! Abercrombie High-Rise Overalls, $39.99 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com
Buy It! Wrangler Straight-Leg Bib Overalls, $118–$128; freepeople.com
Buy It! Universal Thread Denim Overalls, $39.99; target.com
Buy It! Luvamia Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls, $27.99–$44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wallflower High-Rise Denim Overalls, $19.99–$52.49; amazon.com
