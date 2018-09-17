Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities have been known to use awards show red carpets as an opportunity to make bold political and social statements and that’s exactly what actress Jennifer Lewis did at the 2018 Emmys when she arrived in a Nike sweatshirt.

The Broadway actress and Black-ish star chose a black and red style with the company’s iconic swish logo emblazoned across the front in sparkly crystals. She kept the look sporty with leggings and black and white sneakers.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet.

Her style choice is a reference to the recent controversy surrounding Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The current free agent started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016, when he kneeled for the national anthem in protest of police brutality and the racial injustices faced by people of color in America.

She explained that she was wondering, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Nike’s decision to work with Kaepernick ignited backlash with some declaring that they would boycott the brand, but last week, Nike’s stock climbed 4 percent since the campaign launched and up more than 50 percent from this time last year.

Lewis recently showed her support of Nike and Kaepernick by retweeting a cartoon of the football player with the caption, “WE ARE WAKING UP!!!”

As the carpet kicks off, Lewis is sure to be one of the most talked-about outfits of the night.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.