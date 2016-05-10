Yes, Jennifer Lawrence just tripped on a red carpet — again! But she caught herself this time and was totally rocking her last X-Men-related red carpet in a sexy, cleavage-baring Dior Haute Couture gown that is so head-turning it needs to seen from all angles.

Lawrence attended the X-Men: Apocalypse global fan screening in London wearing a silver cutout design with a keyhole neckline that must have required some serious double-sided tape. The dress also features strappy lace-up details from the back, plus a thigh-high slit at the skirt.

She teamed the look with sparkly drop earrings, a chain link bracelet and matching silver platforms. And to compliment the vintage vibe, she gave her beauty look an old Hollywood nod too, with slight cat eye, bold crimson lip and finger waves for her newly-dyed white-blonde strands.

And luckily, the 25-year-old star only tripped and was able to catch herself before hitting the carpet — or falling victim to a wardrobe malfunction.

In the new film, she reprises her role as Mystique for the very last time. “It is my last one, actually,” the actress told MTV News at the premiere of Serena in 2015.

And according to co-writer and co-producer Simon Kinberg, she’ll be getting fair screen time in the new installment. He said more time will be dedicated to Mystique and Beast’s relationship, a character played by Lawrence’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult “The relationship between Beast and Mystique is a really interesting one that we didn’t have a lot of time to explore in Days of Future Past, so we’ll have an opportunity to do more of that in Apocalypse.”

X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters May 27.

