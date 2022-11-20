Jennifer Lawrence Wows in Black Floral Dior Dress on Governors Ball Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence is feeling the flower power.

The Academy Award winner, 32, put on a black floral display on Saturday in a floor-length Dior dress as she walked the red carpet at the 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles.

Her spaghetti-strap number featured a cascading tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with white flower and star appliques throughout.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lawrence was joined on the carpet by her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, as well as the film's director Lila Neugebauer and producer Justine Ciarrocchi.

In Causeway, Lawrence plays a U.S. soldier who struggles to re-acclimate to life at home in New Orleans after suffering a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan. There, she strikes up a friendship with a mechanic named James (Henry). The film is now available in select theaters and on Apple TV+.

Apple TV

Although she did not receive an award at Saturday's event, Lawrence previously won her first Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook. She also received nominations for her roles in Winter's Bone (2010), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

Lawrence has recently been busy filming her next movie, a romantic comedy entitled No Hard Feelings. She was seen last month on set in Long Island, New York with her costar Andrew Barth Feldman.

Described by Sony as "R-rated comedy with a heart," Lawrence is also a producer on the film, which is co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys). She plays a "ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) to befriend their socially awkward kid," who is played by Feldman, according to Deadline.

Lawrence has also been busy with her life offscreen, after tying the knot with gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019 and welcoming their first child, son Cy, earlier this year.