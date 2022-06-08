Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Classic Version of the Romantic Dresses That Are Everywhere Right Now
This summer, romantic dresses are all the rage.
Think ruffles, puff sleeves, smocked bodices, and tiered skirts galore. Over the last few months, celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, and Mindy Kaling have all hopped on the feminine dress train, and the latest star to jump on board is Jennifer Lawrence.
On June 3, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, was spotted in Santa Monica, California wearing a timeless dress silhouette featuring several trendy details. Lawrence stepped out in a white babydoll dress with puff sleeves, a ruffled collar, and a scalloped hemline for a classic yet of-the-moment look.
But not only does the new mom's puff sleeve babydoll dress fit in with the current cottagecore aesthetic and '90s style revival, but it also teaches a lesson in smart seasonal dressing. Due to their loose and breezy fit, babydoll dresses are extremely comfortable for summer.
Similar to linen pants and shirts, babydoll mini dresses are breathable and keep you cool in the heat. But unlike pants that might feel restrictive at the waistband, wearing a babydoll dress feels as freeing as wearing nothing at all. There's a pick out there for everyone, whether you're sold on a puff sleeve babydoll dress or a pink babydoll dress is more your taste.
Lawrence's flowy 'fit is not unlike fellow famous Jennifer's (J.Lo's) nightgown that she made a splash in last month. The white dresses seem worthy of a "Best Dressed at the Slumber Party" title even though both stars wore them out on the town. But that's not the only in sync style moment between Lawrence and Lopez — the latter also wore a babydoll dress in May.
We found 10 more cute babydoll dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, Abercrombie & Fitch, Zara, and Old Navy, and prices start at just $24. Take a page out of the two Jens' books and snag your own babydoll dress that you'll reach for all summer long.
