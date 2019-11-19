Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Step Out on One-Month Anniversary - See Her Wedding Ring

One month after her fairytale wedding, we finally have a first look at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding ring!

The 29-year-old actress (who married art dealer Cooke Maroney at a luxurious mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, on Oct. 19) was just spotted wearing her wedding band for the first time.

The pair were photographed leaving New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, before heading to a restaurant in SoHo neighborhood on Monday, and close up photos show Lawrence flashing what appears to be a thin band below her gigantic emerald stone, which also sits on a delicate band.

The Oscar-winner looked winter weather-ready in a cream-colored coat with Burgundy mules and a leopard-print handbag for a chic pop of color. The X-Men star opted for natural makeup and a messy loose ponytail.

Maroney, 34, repped his native N.Y.C., sporting a Yankees snapback hat, teamed with a North Face windbreaker, navy pants and matching Vans sneakers.

While this doesn’t mark their first outing as newlyweds (they were seen in N.Y.C. two weeks after their lavish ceremony), it does mark the first time Lawrence has been seen wearing her new wedding band.

After the news of their engagement was confirmed by a rep to PEOPLE in early February, Lawrence was spotted wearing her massive engagement ring on a few occasions.

The first was during a girl’s night out with friends at ABC Cocina in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22, and later, she showed off the sparkler to paparazzi at the Fall 2019 Dior fashion show on Feb. 26.

The couple tied the knot in front of 150 guests — including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen — at Belcourt of Newport, which was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

A source told PEOPLE the bride wore a Dior dress for her big day.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

