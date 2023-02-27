Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Daring Style Statement in Plunging Black Outfit at Pre-SAG Awards Party

JLaw? More like JWhoa!

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lawerence made a bold style statement in plunging leather look at W Magazine's Annual Best Performance party in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actress showed up to the exclusive event, which honors the best on-screen performances of the past year, in head-turning, low-cut black blazer worn without a shirt underneath. She styled the top with black leather skirt, Mary Jane-style shoes with deer-inspired heels and a matching chain-strap shoulder bag. The entire look was Alaïa.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

At the pre-SAG Awards event, in which Lawrence was an honoree, the 32-year-old actress was seen mingling with everyone from the magazine's editor-in-chief to Kate Hudson, Camila Morrone and more. The party also saw huge names in acting attend, from Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Michelle Williams, Taylor Russell, Janelle Monáe, Mia Goth and Danielle Deadwyler.

This appearance is a rather rare one. Although Lawrence remains a Hollywood mainstay, she's lessened her public appearances since becoming a mom.

Last October, the superstar opened up on the cover of Vogue about life as a new mom and embracing the real-life role.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad," she said.

Continuing, "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' "

"So I felt so prepared to be forgiving," said Lawrence.

Lawrence also recalled, "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?'"

Despite her worries, she says, "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that."