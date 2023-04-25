Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jennifer Lawrence started the week off strong in Versace!

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out for CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and she did not disappoint with her look of the night.

For her rare public appearance, the 32-year-old Hunger Games alum wore a head-to-toe ensemble. The sculptural silhouette of the mini dress elevated the traditional appeal of the LBD, while her baby pink satin bow pumps and sparkly gemstone necklace added touches of femininity and tons of bling.

The full ensemble debuted at Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles in March. The presentation was a star-studded affair with A-list attendees like Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, Miley Cyrus and her beau, Maxx Morando, as well as Rumer Willis and her mom, Demi Moore. The top-notch model cast included Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid.

Lawrence wore her hair in natural waves and sported a red-brown lipstick shade. The overall simplicity of her beauty look made the dress stand out.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Though her red carpet attendances have been few and far between as of late, Lawrence did recently make a fashion statement at W Magazine's Annual Best Performance party in February.

She teamed a leather skirt and plunging ruched top with cool Mary Jane shoes (with heels carved from metal) and a simple gold-chain bag.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine

Before that, she brought Old Hollywood glamour to the Gotham Awards in November, wearing a black Dior gown with a scoop neckline and A-line skirt. Manolo Blahnik pumps and a diamond-studded choker completed her outfit.

Lawrence, who welcomed son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney last April, has also proved herself to be a street style trendsetter. Whether she's strolling around New York City in a chic trench coat or in the West Coast sporting the jeans of the moment, she somehow always makes a case for the basic yet timeless pieces.