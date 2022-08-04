Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress

We're seeing double.

In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least.

Upon further research, we found the brand ethos online, which states that its designs are "driven by real life, celebrating the spirit of individuality and community," and it also goes on to elaborate that each piece is meant to be worn to allow "your personality shine through."

Looks like Lawrence did just that! The star paired her neutral number with simple black sandals, a gold pendant necklace, classic sunglasses, and a high ponytail to beat the heat – and looked so relatable from head to toe that it makes total sense that others would gravitate towards the same design. And since they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, we're following suit and rounded up several similar styles that cost (a lot) less.

This Old Navy dress is a steal for just $20 (thanks to a current sitewide promotion happening now), as is this tent dress from Amazon and this flowy trapeze dress from Abercrombie that incorporates a subtle pattern throughout the silhouette for a playful change of pace.

Nordstrom is brimming with several convincing dupes, including this tie-shoulder midi dress, this strapless midi frock, and this elegant tiered design that exudes the same effortless vibe as J.Law's daytime look.

Shop more breezy summer dresses below, and snag Lawrence's style for a fraction of the price.

