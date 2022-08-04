People.com Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress This twinning moment was too cute By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lawrence (center). Photo: TheImageDirect.com We're seeing double. In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least. Upon further research, we found the brand ethos online, which states that its designs are "driven by real life, celebrating the spirit of individuality and community," and it also goes on to elaborate that each piece is meant to be worn to allow "your personality shine through." Looks like Lawrence did just that! The star paired her neutral number with simple black sandals, a gold pendant necklace, classic sunglasses, and a high ponytail to beat the heat – and looked so relatable from head to toe that it makes total sense that others would gravitate towards the same design. And since they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, we're following suit and rounded up several similar styles that cost (a lot) less. Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing This Old Navy dress is a steal for just $20 (thanks to a current sitewide promotion happening now), as is this tent dress from Amazon and this flowy trapeze dress from Abercrombie that incorporates a subtle pattern throughout the silhouette for a playful change of pace. Nordstrom is brimming with several convincing dupes, including this tie-shoulder midi dress, this strapless midi frock, and this elegant tiered design that exudes the same effortless vibe as J.Law's daytime look. Shop more breezy summer dresses below, and snag Lawrence's style for a fraction of the price. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Tent Dress, $43.73–$59.90; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Amy Lynn Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress, $112; nordstrom.com Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy Cotton Smocked Midi Dress, $19.98 at checkout (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Smocked Strapless Midi Dress, $85; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Charlie Holiday Isabella Tiered Cotton Midi Dress, $149; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Joie Lesse Shirred Cotton Dress, $248; nordstrom.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie Tiered Trapeze Midi Dress, $67.50 (orig. $90); abercrombie.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.