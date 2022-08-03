Twinning! Jennifer Lawrence Laughs as She Runs into New Yorker Wearing the Same Dress as Her

Jennifer Lawrence bumped into an equally fashionable New Yorker during a walk with a friend — and the hilarious twinning moment was caught on camera

Jennifer Lawrence is a pro at handling potentially awkward moments with grace.

The 31-year-old actress was out with a friend and wearing a beige strappy frock by 6397 ($625) when they crossed paths with a bystander, who was wearing the same exact dress!

The two did accessorize differently, though, with Lawrence wearing a pair of black sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag, while the fashionable New Yorker wore a matching beige bag and clogs. Both women also sported a simple chain necklaces and dark sunglasses.

The pair seemed to have a great attitude about the accidental twinning, laughing it off as they went about their day.

Of course, this is not the first time The Hunger Games actress has had a memorable fashion moment.

Lawrence has a thing for breezy sundresses, practical tote bags and comfy shoes. In short, her style choices — although they can often fall on the pricier side — are relatable.

After welcoming her first child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence was photographed wearing the latest trend of a babydoll dress by Dôen while in Santa Monica, California.

She donned a thigh-high white, flowy, unbelted dress with puffy sleeves, all trimmed in eyelet cutouts, accessorizing the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a beaded choker necklace.

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed the newest addition to their family earlier this year; the couple was spotted out with a stroller in April. Prior to that, the actress's rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in September 2021.

The new mom previously opened up about wanting to keep her child's life out of the spotlight during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' " Lawrence said in November.