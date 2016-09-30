Although she rarely makes a public appearance throughout fashion month, of course the face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence, would never skip a show. The actress attended in a very casual look from the house known for their avant garde couture creations, wearing a black sheer tank top over a black bralette with white straps printed with “Christian Dior,” a thin black choker, a cuffed pair of dark wash denim and architectural black-and-white high heels.

The super of supermodels Kate Moss also made an equally laid-back appearance at the French fashion house, arriving in an all black ensemble consisting of a tank top and straight cut denim pants with an oversized denim button-down thrown casually on top embellished with images of Elvis and his song titles. She completed the look with a CD-branded clutch and dusty black ankle boots.

Rihanna was also in attendance fresh off the major success of her second collection for Puma which debuted in Paris two days before. And the brand’s newest celebrity face did not disappoint, choosing one of Dior’s signature conceptual looks. The pop star wore a white cold-shoulder dress with all-over beaded embellishment, paired with Chopard hoop earrings featuring 22.58-carats of pink-brown diamonds, sunglasses, a pink handbag, and pink strappy sandals.

Fellow face of the brand, Natalie Portman also made an appearance, although in a much more understated look, covering her baby bump in a simple black peacoat with her hair down in natural waves and a pair of white and silver sandals.

At this point, if it’s starting to feel like you’re the only person in the world who wasn’t invited to this show, don’t worry, you’re not alone.