Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kate Moss Make Dior the Most Star-Studded Runway Show of Paris Fashion Week
The A-listers turned out for the brand's latest runway show
So far, Paris Fashion Week has felt a little toned down compared to seasons past. Although everyone’s favorite super Kendall Jenner has been noticably absent, thankfully yesterday her sisters Kim and Kourtney swept into town, shaking things up in a number of racy, barely-there ensembles at Balmain. But now, with the arrival of the Christian Dior show, it appears a lengthy roster of A-list celebs, all dressed to the nines, have swept into the City of Lights and are ready to take this season up a notch.
Although she rarely makes a public appearance throughout fashion month, of course the face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence, would never skip a show. The actress attended in a very casual look from the house known for their avant garde couture creations, wearing a black sheer tank top over a black bralette with white straps printed with “Christian Dior,” a thin black choker, a cuffed pair of dark wash denim and architectural black-and-white high heels.
The super of supermodels Kate Moss also made an equally laid-back appearance at the French fashion house, arriving in an all black ensemble consisting of a tank top and straight cut denim pants with an oversized denim button-down thrown casually on top embellished with images of Elvis and his song titles. She completed the look with a CD-branded clutch and dusty black ankle boots.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Rihanna was also in attendance fresh off the major success of her second collection for Puma which debuted in Paris two days before. And the brand’s newest celebrity face did not disappoint, choosing one of Dior’s signature conceptual looks. The pop star wore a white cold-shoulder dress with all-over beaded embellishment, paired with Chopard hoop earrings featuring 22.58-carats of pink-brown diamonds, sunglasses, a pink handbag, and pink strappy sandals.
Fellow face of the brand, Natalie Portman also made an appearance, although in a much more understated look, covering her baby bump in a simple black peacoat with her hair down in natural waves and a pair of white and silver sandals.
Other notables included the timelessly gorgeous Bianca Jagger, Karlie Kloss, Daniel Day-Lewis’s son Gabriel, the face of Lady Dior Marion Cotillard and of course, we all know it wouldn’t truly be an A-list fashion party without Steve Harvey sitting comfortably in the FROW side-by-side with his fashion plate wife.
At this point, if it’s starting to feel like you’re the only person in the world who wasn’t invited to this show, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
What do you think of all these celebs Dior looks? Sound off below!