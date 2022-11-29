Jennifer Lawrence Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to the Gotham Awards in Her Dior Gown

Jennifer Lawrence's latest red carpet look shows that she's a true Hollywood icon.

Usually one to opt for laid-back, often bohemian outfits, the Causeway star brought her high-fashion game — with the help of stylist Kate Young — to the 32nd annual 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night.

Lawrence, 32, took the stage to present the best feature award wearing a classic black Dior gown, which channeled old-school glamour with its elegant scooped neckline and A-line flair. To round out the timeless ensemble? A pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps.

She also accessorized with a diamond-studded choker and a punchy bright red lipstick worn against her otherwise natural makeup.

Mike Coppola/Getty

The Oscar winner and new mom has proven herself to be both a red carpet vision and a Dior muse, especially as an ambassador for the French label.

On Nov. 19, she showed out at the 2022 Governors Awards wearing a ruffled tiered Dior gown adorned with star and floral appliqués.

Yet the actress' ultimate Dior moment presented itself during her wedding day.

In October 2019, Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney, with whom she welcomed son Cy in February, during a star-studded ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island. And the bride made sure her designer bridal gown received special treatment ahead of the big day.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Lawrence stored the dress in its own room at the Hotel Viking. According to the source, "the whole design team" flew in the day before the wedding and "held her dress in a private guest room at the Hotel Viking."

Despite her jaw-dropping high-end style moments, Lawrence's ensembles are truly accessible.

In August, while taking a summer stroll in the Big Apple, the Hunger Games alumna bumped into a stranger donning the same exact outfit, making for a déjà vu moment.

Lawrence and the fellow New Yorker were photographed in an effortless beige dress, featuring a billowy silhouette, spaghetti straps and a square neckline, designed by the indie brand 6397, which is now sold out thanks to the power of J. Law.