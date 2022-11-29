Jennifer Lawrence Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to the Gotham Awards in Her Dior Gown

The actress presented the best feature award at the prestigious film event

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 03:29 PM
jennifer lawrence
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence's latest red carpet look shows that she's a true Hollywood icon.

Usually one to opt for laid-back, often bohemian outfits, the Causeway star brought her high-fashion game — with the help of stylist Kate Young — to the 32nd annual 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night.

Lawrence, 32, took the stage to present the best feature award wearing a classic black Dior gown, which channeled old-school glamour with its elegant scooped neckline and A-line flair. To round out the timeless ensemble? A pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps.

She also accessorized with a diamond-studded choker and a punchy bright red lipstick worn against her otherwise natural makeup.

jennifer lawrence
Mike Coppola/Getty

The Oscar winner and new mom has proven herself to be both a red carpet vision and a Dior muse, especially as an ambassador for the French label.

On Nov. 19, she showed out at the 2022 Governors Awards wearing a ruffled tiered Dior gown adorned with star and floral appliqués.

Yet the actress' ultimate Dior moment presented itself during her wedding day.

In October 2019, Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney, with whom she welcomed son Cy in February, during a star-studded ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island. And the bride made sure her designer bridal gown received special treatment ahead of the big day.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Lawrence stored the dress in its own room at the Hotel Viking. According to the source, "the whole design team" flew in the day before the wedding and "held her dress in a private guest room at the Hotel Viking."

Despite her jaw-dropping high-end style moments, Lawrence's ensembles are truly accessible.

In August, while taking a summer stroll in the Big Apple, the Hunger Games alumna bumped into a stranger donning the same exact outfit, making for a déjà vu moment.

Lawrence and the fellow New Yorker were photographed in an effortless beige dress, featuring a billowy silhouette, spaghetti straps and a square neckline, designed by the indie brand 6397, which is now sold out thanks to the power of J. Law.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Shimmers in N.Y.C., Plus Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, Lupita Nyong'o and More
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Rehearses for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Plus Zac Efron, Mariah Carey and More
Porsha Williams https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/
Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Eve attends the launch event for the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis immersive experience exhibition at Saatchi Gallery on November 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari)
Eve Stuns in London, Plus James McAvoy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Rod Stewart performs at The O2 Arena on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Rod Stewart Rocks Out in London, Plus Mariah Carey, Sean Paul, Tom Daley and More
Katie holmes
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Florence Pugh, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Paula Abdul attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Paula Abdul and Jimmy Fallon Lead the Macy's Parade, Plus Diddy, Weird Al and More
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Drew Barrymore Helped Erin Napier Rush to Find a CMA Awards Dress in 12 Days 
Anthony Vaccarello and Kate Moss attend the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Kate Moss Wears Sheer Gown to Honor Anthony Vaccarello at 'WSJ. Magazine' 's Innovator Awards 
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet