Jennifer Lawrence Inhaled Her Faux Nose Ring 'Many Times' While Shooting Don't Look Up

The actress admits that she even needed to "spit it out" in front of costar Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence underwent a physical transformation to take on her role as astronomer Kate Dibiasky in Netflix's upcoming film Don't Look Up, from a full-fledged red-haired wig to faux nose piercings. But maintaining her character's look while shooting the star-studded film wasn't as easy as it may seem.

After consulting with a female astronomer as part of her research before the project, Lawrence decided that her character Kate "is the type to be fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," she told Vanity Fair. That meant giving her some nose rings (faux magnetic ones, of course), which ended up causing the actress problems on set.

"And the nose rings...one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet," Lawrence told the outlet. "And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio."

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play scientists trying to alert the world about a dangerous comet coming toward planet Earth, but Meryl Streep, who plays the president of the United States, doesn't take their warning seriously.

In a press release, Lawrence opened up about her experience working on the film. "I spoke to a brilliant astronomer named Amy Mainzer," she said. "I was mostly curious about what the world for a female astronomer looks like since they're so outnumbered. That helped shape Kate's personality, how she dresses, how she carries herself. I tried to learn about astronomy as well — but I don't know how much of it I retained. Leo, of course, learned all of it."