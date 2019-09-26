Jennifer Lawrence Spends Some Quality Time in Paris with Her Mother Ahead of Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence is getting in some mother-daughter time ahead of her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

One week after she was photographed outside of a New York City marriage bureau with her fiancé, the Hunger Games actress, 29, jetted off to France to attend Paris Fashion Week alongside her mother.

While all-smiles attending Tuesday night’s Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show, she was not wearing a wedding band on her finger, a source tell PEOPLE. The source confirms her visit to the courthouse last week was to obtain a marriage license.

“She’s getting really excited about the wedding,” the source adds.

Image zoom Christian Vierig/GC Images

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore Have a Hunger GamesReunion at Paris Fashion Week

At the Christian Dior show, the star also reunited with her Hunger Games costar Julianne Moore.

The two were seen greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek and a hug as they waited for the fashion show to begin.

Keeping it simple for the night out, Lawrence wore an all-black ensemble with a gold layered necklace and pearl necklace.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

RELATED: Did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Tie the Knot? Couple Photographed Outside NYC Courthouse

After Lawrence and Maroney were spotted outside the marriage bureau last week, the pair had a romantic dinner at NYC hotspot Cookshop where they enjoyed oysters and a bottle of wine, a source told PEOPLE.

The actress and the art dealer, 34, have been linked since June 2018.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she said while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. “I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she continued jokingly. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”