All About Jennifer Lawrence's Romantic Engagement Party Outfit — Including Her $2,300 Dress!

Jennifer Lawrence wore the perfect outfit to celebrate her engagement to Cooke Maroney.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the art dealer, 34, were surrounded by their families and friends on Sunday, during their New York City engagement party, a source tells PEOPLE.

Fittingly, Lawrence chose to wear a chiffon dress by bridal designer L. Wells for her special day, opting for their Juliana gown, which features a plunging neckline, sheer full-length sleeves, and a dramatic slit.

The blush-colored dress, which retails for $2,300, likely has an extra special significance to Lawrence, as it was designed by her cousin Lauren Wells.

Lawrence completed her outfit with a Roger Vivier purse, which perfectly matched her dress, earrings from Fred Leighton and Casadei shoes.

Styling partners Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a photo of the actress on their Instagram page on Monday, featuring the star smiling while walking along a path, which was lined with candles.

“Congrats to the soon to be Mrs. 💕💍 Perfect JL looking like a dream in the Juliana dress💕,” L. Wells Bridal wrote online along the same shot. Sharing the same image on their Instagram Story, the image was captioned “pretty princess.”

Her makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi and hair stylist Ben Skirvin went on to share the same image.

”YES!!! What a joy to be part of this magic moment!” wrote Farolfi, while Skirvin added that it was a “wonderful day.”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has worn one of her cousins’ designs on a big night.

The actress previously stepped out in an L. Wells bridal gown while attending the premiere of documentary Faces Places in October 2017.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. Page Six TV first reported the news after the Oscar winner was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE in February one reason the pair make a great couple is that Maroney is not part of the Hollywood crowd.

“He’s a great guy,” the source said. “He’s smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did.”

The insider added, “He’s definitely the coolest guy she’s dated. [He’s] not affected by Hollywood.”