Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Wedding Dress Was Stored in Its Own Hotel Room Before Lavish Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t take any chances when it came to her designer wedding dress.

The Hunger Games star married art dealer, Cooke Maroney, in a custom Dior creation on Saturday, which came with its own special security measures.

A source tells PEOPLE that the bride wore a design from the French fashion house and it was stored in its own room at the Hotel Viking. According to the source, “the whole design team” flew in the day before the wedding and “held her dress in a private guest room at the Hotel Viking.”

“The entire Dior team loaded the dress in the car the morning of the wedding,” the source adds.

The actress, 29, married Maroney, 34, in front of 150 guests, including Ashley Olsen, Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt and is currently owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

After the wedding, guests partied late into the night and snacked on passed burgers and other offerings from Boston’s Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah at the Belcourt. By the time the afterparty started around 12:30 a.m., hungry stars headed outside for a snack.

“People were really nice,” Kevin Tortorella, the truck’s owner, told PEOPLE. “We were serving guests until quarter after 3 a.m., and then serving security.”

Lawrence and Maroney stayed parting until 5:30 a.m. until the last guest left.

“It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke where the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.,” a source told PEOPLE. “They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye. When they left, Jen looked happy, but also a bit tired. She also looked stunning in a jeweled dress.”

In June, Lawrence explained that wedding planning had been a breeze and she easily said yes to the dress.

“I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic,” she told Catt Sadler on the former E! News reporter’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. “I saw a dress I liked, and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’”

She continued, “I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.’”

The Oscar winner also opened up to Sadler about how she knew Maroney was the one.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

The wedding comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the duo got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.