Jennifer Lawrence Named Face of Dior's First New Fragrance in Nearly 20 Years

Jennifer Lawrence just landed a new major beauty gig.

After signing on with Dior in 2012 as a brand ambassador and starring in her fair share of campaigns, the actress, 27, is now lending herself to the fragrance side of the iconic brand.

Dior hasn’t revealed many details yet, but Lawrence will extend her partnership and has been named the face of its newest women’s perfume launching later this year. The exciting part: The fragrance is the first new scent from Dior since the luxury label launched J’Adore almost 20 years ago in 1999.

Dior

According to a release from Dior, the new scent, which was created by perfumer François Demachy, is described as “an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which marks the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Actress and singer Janelle Monae also has big news to share today. The artist, 32, opened up about how her identity as a black queer woman has influenced her songwriting and activism in her first Allure cover story in the magazine’s “Freedom” issue.

“This is real-life sh– that I’m having to deal with. You strip away the makeup, the costumes, and everything you know about Janelle Monáe the artist, and I’m still the African-American, queer woman who grew up with poor, working-class parents. When I walk off a stage, I have to deal with these confrontations. I have to deal with being afraid for my family,” the star, who just released her third studio album Dirty Computer, tells the magazine.

RELATED PHOTOS: 15 Beauty Products That Smell Like Summer

But she adds, “There’s lots of fears that I have about just living openly and freely and criticizing those who are in the position of power,” she says. “You just never know. You never know what could happen when you are outspoken. It’s a risk. It’s a risk that I’ve prayed on and I’m willing to take.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Supports Ex and ‘Very Good Friend’ Darren Aronofsky at N.Y.C. Event

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is gracing the cover of Vogue Australia. In the cover story, the 23-year-old supermodel revealed she felt the “guilt of privilege” while growing up and entering the modeling industry.

“I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big guilt of privilege, obviously,” Hadid said, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is a luxury real estate developer and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, gained fame after a career in modeling and later as a star on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The star continued, “I’ve always had this big work ethic, because my parents came from nothing and I worked hard to honor them. There are so many girls who come [from] all over the world and work their asses off and send money home to their families like my mother did, and I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it’s never about me trying to overshadow or take their place. So when I started out I wanted to prove myself so badly that sometimes I would overwork myself.”