Jennifer Lawrence is the queen of New York City street style.

The actress, 32, is often seen strutting around town in her casually-cool, dressed-down looks. Take, for example, her most recent outing, which starred a chic black and white coat that's ideal for fall. A patterned coat just so happens to be one of the easiest ways to instantly elevate a neural outfit, so it makes sense that she styled hers over a simple all-black ensemble.

Since it was chilly outside, the Oscar winner wore her roomy knee-length style with dark leggings and a pair of coordinating puffy boots. To keep it low-key she accessorized with a camel color bag across her shoulder.

TheImageDirect.com

Trust us, if you're looking to upgrade your coat game for the season, a classic black and white coat is a timeless staple that will never do you wrong. The color combo is the easiest way to step out of your comfort zone without getting too flashy. It's more exciting than a basic black top coat, but not as loud as a colorful printed version. Think of black and white patterns as the new neutral this season.

It'll instantly add an effortless elegance to any look that you won't get bored of. The color pairing comes in an array of chic heritage prints — from checkered (like Lawrence's version), to plaid to houndstooth, which happens to be inspired by the jagged edges of a dog's teeth (hence the name).

If you're interested in trying a pattern refresh for fall, the sky's the limit. Depending on your personal style, there are lots of options out there — and you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get the look. You can find black and white coats in a variety of styles from tailored button-up blazers to oversized cool girl shackets. In fact, we've scoured the internet and rounded up some affordable options that start at just $40.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest black and white coats that will add a fresh twist to your fall wardrobe.

See More for PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! Skikyan Fall Flannel Plaid Shacket Jacket, $39.95; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Sofia Plaid Shacket, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Mango Houndstooth Blazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Aqua Houndstooth Plaid Print Double Breasted Coat, $148; bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Vince Camuto Houndstooth and Faux Leather Shirt Jacket, $149; bloomingdales.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Tailored Double Breasted Long Coat, $199; nordstrom.com

Pistola

Buy It! Pistola Libby Shacket in Houndstooth, $228; pistoladenim.com

