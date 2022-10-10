Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Black and White Jacket Is Making Us Rethink Outerwear Staples for Fall A patterned coat expertly contrasts with a neutral outfit By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 10, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kevin Winter/Getty Images. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence is the queen of New York City street style. The actress, 32, is often seen strutting around town in her casually-cool, dressed-down looks. Take, for example, her most recent outing, which starred a chic black and white coat that's ideal for fall. A patterned coat just so happens to be one of the easiest ways to instantly elevate a neural outfit, so it makes sense that she styled hers over a simple all-black ensemble. Since it was chilly outside, the Oscar winner wore her roomy knee-length style with dark leggings and a pair of coordinating puffy boots. To keep it low-key she accessorized with a camel color bag across her shoulder. TheImageDirect.com Trust us, if you're looking to upgrade your coat game for the season, a classic black and white coat is a timeless staple that will never do you wrong. The color combo is the easiest way to step out of your comfort zone without getting too flashy. It's more exciting than a basic black top coat, but not as loud as a colorful printed version. Think of black and white patterns as the new neutral this season. It'll instantly add an effortless elegance to any look that you won't get bored of. The color pairing comes in an array of chic heritage prints — from checkered (like Lawrence's version), to plaid to houndstooth, which happens to be inspired by the jagged edges of a dog's teeth (hence the name). Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're interested in trying a pattern refresh for fall, the sky's the limit. Depending on your personal style, there are lots of options out there — and you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get the look. You can find black and white coats in a variety of styles from tailored button-up blazers to oversized cool girl shackets. In fact, we've scoured the internet and rounded up some affordable options that start at just $40. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest black and white coats that will add a fresh twist to your fall wardrobe. See More for PEOPLE Shopping: Target's Highly Anticipated Fall Designer Collection Is Finally Here — and Bound to Sell Out Soon Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s Beat the Prime Early Access Sale Rush with Deals on PEOPLE Reader-Favorite Products That Are Available Now Amazon Buy It! Skikyan Fall Flannel Plaid Shacket Jacket, $39.95; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Sofia Plaid Shacket, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Mango Houndstooth Blazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com Bloomingdale's Buy It! Aqua Houndstooth Plaid Print Double Breasted Coat, $148; bloomingdales.com Bloomingdale's Buy It! Vince Camuto Houndstooth and Faux Leather Shirt Jacket, $149; bloomingdales.com Nordstrom Buy It! Halogen Tailored Double Breasted Long Coat, $199; nordstrom.com Pistola Buy It! Pistola Libby Shacket in Houndstooth, $228; pistoladenim.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.