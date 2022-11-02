Jennifer Lawrence Wore $820 Ballet Slippers That Look Like Socks Out of the House

We found a similar pair that’s more practical for just $22

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Sometimes a celebrity wears something so perplexing, we can't stop thinking about it. Take Dua Lipa pairing a bikini with snow boots in the dead of winter, for example. But more often than those in-your-face instances, A-listers will sneak an odd item into an otherwise everyday ensemble, making us do a double take — and that's exactly what Jennifer Lawrence just did.

Over the weekend, the Hunger Games star was spotted pushing a stroller in New York City in black leggings, a burgundy sweater, a cream coat, and a Mets baseball cap. While this casual combination isn't abnormal for mom-duty, Lawrence's shoe choice — an $820 pair of ballet slippers that look like socks — is.

Lawrence's The Row flats showed off the entire shape of her feet, toes and all, making the style seem more like a slip-on sock than footwear suitable for walking on dirty city streets. However, from a distance, J-Law is onto something, because ballet flats have been resurfacing lately, and her pricey pair does look comfortable.

Last month, Bella Hadid wore a black leather pair of ballet slippers with leg warmers on a private plane, and Katie Holmes has been stepping out in the feminine style since last winter, so Lawrence isn't alone in her endorsement of the no-fuss footwear. But rather than dropping $820 on a pair, opt for one that's just $22 and both customer- and editor-approved instead.

ballet flats
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat, $21.70; amazon.com

The Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat, available in 34 colors, has racked up more than 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and PEOPLE editors deemed it one of the best work flats after extensive testing. Reviewers rave about how "supportive" the affordable flats are, with one customer claiming that they require no "breaking-in period."

This $32 pair, on the other hand, has more than 3,500 five-star ratings of its own, and these $36 black ballet flats are "comfortable all day," according to more than 2,000 shoppers, many of whom wear them to the office on repeat.

ballet flats
Amazon

Buy It! Kolili Classic Ballet Flats, $35.99; amazon.com

Ballet flats complement everything from leggings (as Lawrence showcased) to jeans (as she proved two days later!) to dresses and skirts. Below, shop more black ballet flats that aren't quite as unique as J-Law's, but that will still stand out from the sea of boots this fall.

ballet flats
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Ballerina Slippers, $31.99; amazon.com

ballet flats
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Giorgie Ballet Flats, $44.99 (orig. $60); amazon.com

ballet flats
Nordstrom

Buy It! Lucky Brand 'Emmie' Flats, $59; nordstrom.com

ballet flats
Nordstrom

Buy It! Linea Paolo Newry Ballet Flats, $119.95; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Cushionaire Women's Hip pull on boot +Memory Foam
Shoppers Say They Wear These 'Incredibly Comfy' Best-Selling Boots Every Day, and You Can Snag a Pair for $60
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); TED BAKER LONDON. https://www.saksoff5th.com/product/ted-baker-london-belted-wool-trench-coat-0400016171700.html ; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Bella Hadid attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid Are Wearing Trench Coats This Fall, and We Found Similar Styles for Up to 72% Off
Paulina Porizkova
Metallic Birkenstocks Are the Supportive Stars of Paulina Porizkova's Prague Vacation
Related Articles
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022
Taylor Swift Kicked Her Patterned Pantsuit Up a Notch with a Boot Style We Predict Will Be Everywhere This Fall
chrissy teigen; anne hathaway
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
jennifer garner; selena gomez
Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24
The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Gigi Hadid Paired Hollywood's Latest Color Obsession with the Cozy Fabric That Returns Every Holiday Season
hilary duff; lucy hale; dua lipa
Celebrities Have Always Loved Leather Pants, and Hilary Duff's On-Trend Version Looks Super Comfy
Hailey Bieber leaving the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Oct 2022
Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17
Cushionaire Women's Hip pull on boot +Memory Foam
Shoppers Say They Wear These 'Incredibly Comfy' Best-Selling Boots Every Day, and You Can Snag a Pair for $60
jessica chastain; gigi hadid; reese witherspoon; lea michele
Reese Witherspoon, Lea Michele, and More Celebs Are Wearing Coats in This Not-So-Secret Favorite Fall Color
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber flared leggings
Celebrities Like Hailey Bieber Are Taking the Wide-Leg Trend to a New Level of Coziness This Season
FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining
Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25
Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox arrive to support Landon Barker perform at The Roxy. 16 Oct 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer in One of Princess Diana's Go-To Colors
Jennifer Lopez sweatsuits style
Jennifer Lopez Jetted to Miami in the Comfy Cold-Weather Uniform She's Relied on for Years
Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too