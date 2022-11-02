Jennifer Lawrence Wore $820 Ballet Slippers That Look Like Socks Out of the House

Sometimes a celebrity wears something so perplexing, we can't stop thinking about it. Take Dua Lipa pairing a bikini with snow boots in the dead of winter, for example. But more often than those in-your-face instances, A-listers will sneak an odd item into an otherwise everyday ensemble, making us do a double take — and that's exactly what Jennifer Lawrence just did.

Over the weekend, the Hunger Games star was spotted pushing a stroller in New York City in black leggings, a burgundy sweater, a cream coat, and a Mets baseball cap. While this casual combination isn't abnormal for mom-duty, Lawrence's shoe choice — an $820 pair of ballet slippers that look like socks — is.

Lawrence's The Row flats showed off the entire shape of her feet, toes and all, making the style seem more like a slip-on sock than footwear suitable for walking on dirty city streets. However, from a distance, J-Law is onto something, because ballet flats have been resurfacing lately, and her pricey pair does look comfortable.

Last month, Bella Hadid wore a black leather pair of ballet slippers with leg warmers on a private plane, and Katie Holmes has been stepping out in the feminine style since last winter, so Lawrence isn't alone in her endorsement of the no-fuss footwear. But rather than dropping $820 on a pair, opt for one that's just $22 and both customer- and editor-approved instead.

The Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat, available in 34 colors, has racked up more than 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and PEOPLE editors deemed it one of the best work flats after extensive testing. Reviewers rave about how "supportive" the affordable flats are, with one customer claiming that they require no "breaking-in period."

This $32 pair, on the other hand, has more than 3,500 five-star ratings of its own, and these $36 black ballet flats are "comfortable all day," according to more than 2,000 shoppers, many of whom wear them to the office on repeat.

Ballet flats complement everything from leggings (as Lawrence showcased) to jeans (as she proved two days later!) to dresses and skirts. Below, shop more black ballet flats that aren't quite as unique as J-Law's, but that will still stand out from the sea of boots this fall.

