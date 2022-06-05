Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Babydoll Dress After Welcoming Her First Baby

"She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," a source previously told PEOPLE after Jennifer Lawrence's pregnancy was announced in September

Jennifer Lawrence still has babies on the brain — at least when it comes to her fashion.

After welcoming her first child earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney, the Academy Award winner, 31, was photographed wearing the latest trend of a babydoll dress by Dôen as she stepped out on Friday in Santa Monica, Calif.

She donned a thigh-high white, flowy, unbelted dress with puffy sleeves, all trimmed in eyelet cutouts, accessorizing the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a beaded choker necklace.

Lawrence and Maroney, 37, welcomed their new addition in February, TMZ reported at the time. The couple was spotted out with a stroller shortly after. Her rep previously confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE in September.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence was "grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."

Jennifer Lawrence

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," the insider added. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

The Don't Look Up actress has since appeared via phone last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which the talk show host appeared to spill the beans that the couple had a boy.

"This is a full-circle moment because people don't know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago," DeGeneres, 64, said.

Jennifer Lawrence (R) and Cooke Maroney

"Now I live next door to you, and I'm looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby when I started this show 20 years ago," she added. "By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it's really cute."

Lawrence previously opened up about wanting to keep her child's life out of the spotlight during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she said in November. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," Lawrence added.