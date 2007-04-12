Jennifer Hudson's Oscar Dress Hits The Runway

The Oscar de la Renta Fall 2007 fashion show at Tuesday’s Saks Fifth Avenue Colleagues’ luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire featured lots of dresses paired with boleros, but honoree Brooke Shields kept it simple in an LBD and heels by the designer. Perhaps she recalled the beating Jennifer Hudson took when she showed up to the Oscars in one of Oscar de la Renta’s shiny cropped creations. In fact, J Hud’s bolero and brown dress actually made an appearance at the luncheon. No, not on Molly Sims and Angie Harmon, who showed up in more demure dresses from the designer, but on the runway, where it garnered a far more favorable reaction – there was actual clapping as people gasped at the idea that this was the much maligned dress. Another fashion déjà vu moment: the fuchsia gown worn by Jessica Biel. Note to Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley, who infamously styled Hudson for the Oscars: just because a look works on the runway doesn’t mean that it’ll work on the red carpet.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/ap; Donato Sardella/WireImage