Jennifer Hudson: What I am Wearing to the Golden Globes

Not only is Jennifer Hudson nominated for multiple awards for her first role in a movie (as Effie in Dreamgirls), but she is already working the red carpet like a pro. Dressed in a satin Prada dress at the National Board of Review gala, she admitted that she hasn’t picked out her Golden Globes gown yet but “we’re working on it. But it’ll be sexy!” She says that she picks dresses for events based on “whatever feels good. Whatever jumps out at me. I’m always looking for classiness and something that [complements] my figure.” And how does she feel about being normal-sized? “I celebrate it,” she said. “I am unique around here. Everyone else looks the same!” No doubt, she is a red-carpet standout for all the right reasons.