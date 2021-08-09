Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in a Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown with Matching Veil at Respect Premiere
The glamorous look features a thigh-high slit, long train and silk chiffon veil
Jennifer Hudson is doing the Queen of Soul proud.
The actress, 39, sparkled at the Los Angeles premiere of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect on Sunday night, floating down the red carpet in a custom purple sequined Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a thigh-high slit and long train.
The Dreamgirls actress — who is already generating Oscar buzz for her performance — attached a floor-length silk chiffon veil to her sleek low bun to amp up the drama. The star paired the look with Bulgari jewels, sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps and a simple winged eyeliner.
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Says She Related to Aretha Franklin as a 'Person Who Has Suffered a Lot of Loss'
Before hitting the L.A. premiere red carpet (which required guests to submit proof in advance of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours), Hudson paid homage to Franklin with a special outfit worn to a surprise screening last week in Atlanta.
The actress arrived at the iPic theater dressed on-theme, with a cutoff sweatshirt featuring Franklin herself rocking a chic pixie cut and glamorous sunglasses.
To celebrate the premiere of Respect, Hudson shared a series of black-and-white photos from the "life-changing moment" she met Franklin for the first time in 2004. "I got to open her show that night ! I'll never forget it," the actress wrote in the caption.
Earlier this month, Respect director Liesl Tommy recalled the moment when she knew she had the perfect Queen of Soul in Hudson — it was the first time the Oscar winner sang live in character in front of the film's crew.
"There were grown, hardened grips crying," Tommy said of Hudson's tear-jerking rendition of a Franklin classic. "I think that's part of why people worked so hard [on the film]. They understood how much she was giving, how hard Jennifer was working. She would sing and sing and sing and sing on those days. It was astounding."
Respect follows Franklin's rise from child gospel singer to global R&B and pop superstar, with Hudson, 39, channeling the spirit of the icon, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018 at age 76.
Hudson previously told PEOPLE she steered clear of mere "imitation" in embodying the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
"Even when I do a tribute, I like the people [I'm honoring] to be able to see themselves how we see them," she explained. "They never really get to see themselves. So it's like, 'How can I help you get to see how we see you?'"