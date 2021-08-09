Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in a Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown with Matching Veil at Respect Premiere

Jennifer Hudson is doing the Queen of Soul proud.

The actress, 39, sparkled at the Los Angeles premiere of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect on Sunday night, floating down the red carpet in a custom purple sequined Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a thigh-high slit and long train.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Dreamgirls actress — who is already generating Oscar buzz for her performance — attached a floor-length silk chiffon veil to her sleek low bun to amp up the drama. The star paired the look with Bulgari jewels, sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps and a simple winged eyeliner.

Jennifer Hudson Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Before hitting the L.A. premiere red carpet (which required guests to submit proof in advance of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours), Hudson paid homage to Franklin with a special outfit worn to a surprise screening last week in Atlanta.

Jennifer Hudson surprises movie-goers during the "Respect" fan screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on August 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

The actress arrived at the iPic theater dressed on-theme, with a cutoff sweatshirt featuring Franklin herself rocking a chic pixie cut and glamorous sunglasses.

To celebrate the premiere of Respect, Hudson shared a series of black-and-white photos from the "life-changing moment" she met Franklin for the first time in 2004. "I got to open her show that night ! I'll never forget it," the actress wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Respect director Liesl Tommy recalled the moment when she knew she had the perfect Queen of Soul in Hudson — it was the first time the Oscar winner sang live in character in front of the film's crew.

Jennifer Hudson Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"There were grown, hardened grips crying," Tommy said of Hudson's tear-jerking rendition of a Franklin classic. "I think that's part of why people worked so hard [on the film]. They understood how much she was giving, how hard Jennifer was working. She would sing and sing and sing and sing on those days. It was astounding."

Respect follows Franklin's rise from child gospel singer to global R&B and pop superstar, with Hudson, 39, channeling the spirit of the icon, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018 at age 76.

Hudson previously told PEOPLE she steered clear of mere "imitation" in embodying the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.