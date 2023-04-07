Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress Look from When She Was 7 Years Old: 'How Did I Do?'

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her younger — stylish! — self.

On Friday's spring-celebration episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT winner took a stroll down memory lane by recreating the Easter Sunday outfit she wore during her childhood, complete with tights and white lace gloves.

"This is a remake that I recreated from when I was 7 years old," Hudson, 41, told the audience before a photo of an adorable little Hudson in a strikingly similar white dress appeared on the screen behind her.

"That's baby J.Hud right there, y'all," the Respect actress said.

"How did I do? Did I do OK?" Hudson asked about her re-creation, before the crowd cheered "Yeah!" in unison.

Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson Show/Youtube

"You see that?" she asked while holding up her gloves that exactly matched the pair she wore as a child. "I took you all down memory lane and put on my good old gloves. Baby, I even got my hair pressed."

"I was 7 then, I'm 41 now. I said, 'We're going to recreate this look,' " Hudson said to cheers.

"Look, I got my good stockings on," she shared. "I said, 'I'm an actress — I'm committing to the whole look.' I haven't put white stockings on in a long time."

As part of the spring celebration episode, the multi-hyphenate star also belted out a song she used to sing in church on Easter Sunday.

"My name is Jennifer Hudson / How do you do? / I came in the name of love to you good people / Howdy do you do?" she sang.

Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson Show/Youtube

The American Idol alumna has been showcasing her flawless spring style on her show as of late.

On a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson wore a lilac satin button-down number, which she layered under a glitzy purple cardigan. She dressed the look down a notch with light-wash jeans, but it still screamed spring sophistication.

In fact, Hudson may have gotten the button-down shirt memo from her fellow TV host Drew Barrymore, who has implemented the style as part of her own daytime talk show uniform.

Last year, Barrymore, 48, stepped out in late summer wearing an emerald-green version paired with brown trousers — a moodier take on the trend.