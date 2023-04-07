Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress Look from When She Was 7 Years Old: 'How Did I Do?'

"I haven't put white stockings on in a long time," the talk show host revealed with a chuckle on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 10:27 AM

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her younger — stylish! — self.

On Friday's spring-celebration episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT winner took a stroll down memory lane by recreating the Easter Sunday outfit she wore during her childhood, complete with tights and white lace gloves.

"This is a remake that I recreated from when I was 7 years old," Hudson, 41, told the audience before a photo of an adorable little Hudson in a strikingly similar white dress appeared on the screen behind her.

"That's baby J.Hud right there, y'all," the Respect actress said.

"How did I do? Did I do OK?" Hudson asked about her re-creation, before the crowd cheered "Yeah!" in unison.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress from When She was 7 Years Old
Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson Show/Youtube

"You see that?" she asked while holding up her gloves that exactly matched the pair she wore as a child. "I took you all down memory lane and put on my good old gloves. Baby, I even got my hair pressed."

"I was 7 then, I'm 41 now. I said, 'We're going to recreate this look,' " Hudson said to cheers.

"Look, I got my good stockings on," she shared. "I said, 'I'm an actress — I'm committing to the whole look.' I haven't put white stockings on in a long time."

As part of the spring celebration episode, the multi-hyphenate star also belted out a song she used to sing in church on Easter Sunday.

"My name is Jennifer Hudson / How do you do? / I came in the name of love to you good people / Howdy do you do?" she sang.

Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress from When She was 7 Years Old
Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson Show/Youtube

RELATED GALLERY: Jennifer Hudson's 7 Style Rules

The American Idol alumna has been showcasing her flawless spring style on her show as of late.

On a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson wore a lilac satin button-down number, which she layered under a glitzy purple cardigan. She dressed the look down a notch with light-wash jeans, but it still screamed spring sophistication.

In fact, Hudson may have gotten the button-down shirt memo from her fellow TV host Drew Barrymore, who has implemented the style as part of her own daytime talk show uniform.

Last year, Barrymore, 48, stepped out in late summer wearing an emerald-green version paired with brown trousers — a moodier take on the trend.

Related Articles
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Reveals How She Sprained Her Ankle Before Paris Fashion Week (Spoiler: It Involved Beyoncé)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn59zupgVo0/ itsjuliebowen's profile picture itsjuliebowen Verified I’m here! HARRY! @harrystyles @harryflorals 21h; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is seen performing on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Julie Bowen Explains Her Flirty Concert Sign to Harry Styles: 'He Could Do Worse Than Me!'
Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston Playfully Slams Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the 'Murder Mystery 2' Red Carpet
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Describes His 'Sandlercore' Style Aesthetic to Pal Drew Barrymore
christina aguilera
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
*EXCLUSIVE* Alessandra Ambrosio takes her daughter Anja Louise to a Gucci party in Sao Paulo
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Rapper, Common and Singer, Jennifer Hudson pose for a photo before the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson Posts Birthday Tribute to Common amid Romance Rumors: 'One of the Brightest Lights'
Jennifer Hudson Says Son, 13, Shouted Her Out in Public to Get Her to Introduce Him to LeBron James
Jennifer Hudson Says Son, 13, Shouted Her Out in Public to Get Her to Introduce Him to LeBron James
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna Shares Fun Video of Her Edgy 2023 Oscars Party Outfit and Night Out with 'the Gang': Watch!
jennifer aniston
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Confirms Relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm Very Much in Love'
Paula Abdul Tells JHud She Didn't Need to Win 'Idol'
Paula Abdul Tells Jennifer Hudson Why She Didn't Need to Win 'American Idol'
Jennifer Lopez Wears Only ‘Ben’ Necklace and Towel as She's Makeup Free in New Skincare Video
Jennifer Lopez Wears Only Her 'BEN' Necklace and Towel as She Goes Makeup-Free in Skincare Video 
drew barrymore first oscars
Drew Barrymore Talks Childhood Oscars Look She Got 'Off The Rack' After Making Little Money on 'E.T.'
Rihanna
Every Must-See Outfit Change During the 2023 Oscars Ceremony — from Rihanna to Lady Gaga
common, jennifer hudson
Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors