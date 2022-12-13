8 Beauty Essentials Jennifer Grey Can't Live Without

Actress, author and Harklinikken brand ambassador Jennifer Grey shares her beauty must-haves, from game-changing shampoo to a face and body exfoliator

Jennifer Grey's Take on Beauty

When it comes to beauty products, the actress, 62, isn't looking for the fountain of youth in a tube. "I love things that make a difference without making you obsessed with going back in time," she says. Plus, reversing the clock would mean sacrificing everything the star of the forthcoming Lifetime movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation learned over the years, much of which she shared in her recent bestselling memoir. "We get wisdom with age," she says.

Harklinikken Balancing Shampoo & Extract

"People always say, 'You have the best hair,' and I'm like, 'Look at the before pictures, then let's talk," says Grey. The improvement in her hair after using Harklinikken products inspired her to become an ambassador for the brand.

Buy It! Harklinikken Balancing Shampoo, $54, Extract, $88; harklinikken.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

"This brow pencil is very skinny and makes the finest line. I also use it as a lip liner. You can go a bit outside your lip, and it creates a little shadow."

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $25; anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Corpus Natural Deodorant in California

"I discovered this fantastic deodorant before anyone—then they started selling out! The scents are beautiful."

Buy It! Corpus Natural Deodorant in California, $26; corpusnaturals.com

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Mask

"I feel like I can see a difference when I use this sheet mask. It just does something really good."

Buy It! 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, $32; 111skin.com

Vita Liberata Body Blur

"It's great for when you want to have a little color on your arms or legs in winter—and it doesn't rub off on your clothes."

Buy It! Vita Liberata Body Blur, $39; amazon.com

Earthen SkinCare InstantPeel Exfoliant

"I rub it on my face after I shower, and all the dead skin comes off. It's very satisfying."

Buy It! This exfoliator can be used on your face or body, $50 (for six packets); earthenskincare.com

Lashify Control Kit

"Makeup artist Beau Nelson put these on me, and now I'm obsessed. You [adhere] them to your own lashes, then you don't even need mascara."

Buy It! Lashify Control Kit, $145; lashify.com

