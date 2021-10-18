Here comes the bride... in Vera Wang!

For the outdoor ceremony held at their farm, Jennifer wore a custom ivory colored long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang Haute gown. The romantic design included hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves and Italian tulle skirt. She topped off the look with matching tulle chapel-length veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macrame lace.

"Vera and her whole team were so wonderful to work with, and made my dream dress come true," Jennifer told Vogue. "She is an icon in the fashion industry and a trailblazer as a woman who changed careers late and followed her passions. From our first meeting, I knew that I was in such good hands."

When it came time for the indoor reception, Jennifer slipped into her second gown of the evening, also a custom Vera Wang Haute creation.

The bride went with an ivory trumpet gown lined in nude tulle and embellished with hand appliqué French macrame lace on the skirt and straps. She also changed her hair by pulling it back into a chic up-do.

As for the groom, Nasser chose a classic Armani tuxedo and accessorized it with a Lily of the Valley boutonniere which matched the bride's bouquet.

The couple kicked off their wedding weekend with an Islamic marriage ceremony on Friday, attended by their immediate family, followed by a ceremony and reception on Saturday where all guests in attendance were fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely," Jennifer told Vogue. "We know others aren't as lucky, especially as the pandemic continues to devastate communities in the United States and around the world."

After the wedding, Jennifer shared a special photo as they walked down the aisle and captioned it, "My universe ♾ 🤍."

Melinda also reflected on the celebratory weekend with a heartfelt Instagram post. "What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend. So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤," she said.

Jennifer, who's currently an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, first shared the happy news of her engagement to Nassar in January 2020.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote in her social media announcement alongside a photograph that showed Jennifer wearing a large diamond ring. "Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she added. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Nassar, an equestrian who competed in the Tokyo Olympics for team Egypt, also celebrated their milestone moment on his own Instagram account, writing, "SHE SAID YES!!"