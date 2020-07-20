Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The actress hit the beach in style in Malibu on Sunday

Jennifer Garner Keeps It Cool in the Season's Hottest One-Piece from Summersalt — Buy It for $95

Jennifer Garner made the most of the warm weather in sunny Malibu this weekend. And she did so in style.

The 48-year-old multi-hyphenate star and mom of three hit the California coast on Sunday in a chic, ruffled one-piece from beloved swimwear label Summersalt. The Ruffle Oasis style has hundreds of five-star reviews with many shoppers raving about the flattering fit. The suit is also made up of 78% recycled materials.

Summersalt Ruffle Oasis One-Piece in Seaweed, $95

Garner maintains a very active lifestyle and has long worked out with trainer Simone De La Rue. The duo follow the trainer's Body By Simone programming, including a mix of strength training, intervals and cardio.

"She trains four to five days a week, when she’s not prepping for a movie," De La Rue told Women's Health.

"We'll do something that's traditional strength training, and the next minute we’ll be dancing to build agility and core strength," De La Rue added. "I really mix it up, and we're never doing one thing. She does everything, which is incredible."

Last year, Garner covered PEOPLE's beautiful issue and shared that she also started boxing recently.

“I try to work out every day but like any mom, you’re juggling and you take it day by day. I do see it as part of the job," Garner, who shares three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, told PEOPLE.

But despite her workout regimen, Garner added, "I don’t always stay at the same weight." She makes sure to eat a balanced diet, starting her day by drinking one of nutritionst Kelly LeVeque's Fab 4 smoothies.