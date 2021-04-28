This special accessory from the 2004 rom-com made a sweet appearance in Jennifer Garner's new film

Jennifer Garner Rewore This Necklace from 13 Going on 30 for Her Yes Day Wedding: See It Now!

Jennifer Garner brought a piece of Jenna Rink's wardrobe from 13 Going on 30 to her latest Netflix flick, Yes Day.

Netflix confirmed that the pearl necklace that Garner's character Allison Torres wears during a flashback wedding scene happens to be the same one the actress wore over a decade earlier in 13 Going on 30. Garner first donned the elegant pearl design, with a crystal flower at the center, when she shot a famous scene walking down a New York City block as 30-year-old Jenna in the beloved 2004 romantic comedy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On TikTok, Netflix posted a fun mashup of both movie scenes where Garner sported the pearls. The caption read, "I can't believe this necklace Jennifer Garner wears in Yes Day is the same one from this scene in 13 Going on 30."

The special rewear was courtesy costume designer Susie DeSanto, who has worked with Garner on six films, including 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day. In speaking with PopSugar, DeSanto said Garner "loved" her character's wedding dress in the Netflix film and confirmed the pearl necklace was the same one originally worn in the 2004 rom-com.

13 Going on 30 fans went wild earlier this year when Garner and costar Mark Ruffalo shared their sweet reunion on the set of their new film.

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

"Reconnecting with an old pal," Ruffalo captioned a shot with Garner on his Instagram. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?" he added with a reference to their characters' shared favorite candy in the film.

Mark Ruffalo and Jen Garner Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner | Credit: Mark Ruffalo/instagram

Garner also posted the same picture from her account, writing, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."