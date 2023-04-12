Jennifer Garner Wears 5 Different Outfits in 1 Day — See Them All!

The actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday to promote her new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 12, 2023 12:44 PM
jennifer garner nyc media tour april 2023
Photo: Getty (5)

Jennifer Garner had a fashion-filled day in New York City on Tuesday!

The Adam Project actress, 50, was photographed sporting five different looks within the same day in the Big Apple as she promoted her latest Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Garner started out her day donning a simple Spring look with a white button down blouse tucked into a knee-length light pink skirt with matching lavender pumps as she waved to photographers.

The star, who made an appearance in the outfit on Today in the ensemble, styled her short hair into light waves and paired the outfit with gold necklaces, a gold bracelet on her right wrist with a golden ring on her finger and a large emerald ring on her left hand. She kept her makeup light with a neutral pink lip and pink blush.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 11, 2023
Raymond Hall/GC Images

She then switched up her look to a more business casual 'fit, opting to wear a white blazer with matching cuffed pants with a taupe scoop neck T-shirt inside. She paired the look with two-toned hoop earrings, a silver necklace and black pointed-toe heels with golden ring detailing.

Jennifer Garner
Gotham/GC Images

She wore the same heels for her next outfit change to appear on Today with Hoda and Jenna. She paired the shoes with a neutral-toned long-sleeved blouse that was tucked into a voluminous purple skirt. She accessorized the outfit with a matching belt with a golden clasp, star-shaped earrings and black shades.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 11, 2023
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Heading into the night, Garner switched out the lighter shades for darker colors. She was photographed heading into the studios for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she dressed to the nines in a black sequined strapless dress that went down to her knees. She paired the dress with sleek black leather pointed heels, silver lined studs and was pictured donning a long black jacket while she left the studio.

jennifer garner
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

She later switched into a black and white tweed dress with a white collar and cuffs paired with dark stockings, black boots and stud earrings for a screening of her show at The 92nd Street Y.

Jennifer Garner
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Garner's latest project The Last Thing He Told Me is about a woman who must forge a relationship with her teenage step-daughter in order to find her husband who has mysteriously disappeared, per Apple TV+.

During her appearance on The Today Show, the Alias actress discussed being a fan of the show and writing a letter to producers asking to play the role.

"I put my kids to bed, I brewed some coffee, and I stayed up all night writing impassioned letters about — 'I don't do this really very often, but I really feel called to play this role. I love it so much, and here's why,'" she said.

"It's really a story about motherhood. It's a love story between a mother and her step-daughter or a woman becoming a mother and a child becoming a step-daughter and how you can find family no matter what," she added.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, Apr. 14.

