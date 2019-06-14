Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious Video of What's Inside Her Purse — and It Includes a Mini Beaker!

Jennifer Garner is poking fun at her never-ending bag — and all the random items inside!

On Thursday, the actress shared a hilarious video of herself digging through her oversized black purse as she searched for her reading glasses.

While on the hunt, Garner, 47, came across several odd items in her bag, including three pairs of sunglasses (you can never be too prepared for the sun!), a fake credit card, playing cards and even a mini beaker.

Also discovered in the actress’ purse was a notebook, a datebook, floss, mints, an assortment of papers, three cases (likely for her sunglasses) and a handful of colorful pens — all of which were checkmarked on the screen as Garner took them out one by one.

After digging through all of the bag’s contents, Garner declared, “I don’t know where my reading glasses went. They’re not in here. I quit.”

But her search was over at last when the mom of three finally spotted her glasses sitting on the counter — not in her bag. “I finally found them!” she announced, as she happily bopped her head back and forth.

Poking fun at herself, Garner captioned the funny clip, “Every. Single. Time. #allofthesunglassesiveeverowned #noneoftheseeingglasses #🤓.”

After sharing the video, many of Garner’s fans commented with their stamp of approval, admiring the actress’ sense of humor.

“Reason 7643 why I love you 💜,” wrote one user, while another added, “You are so funny 😍😂❤️.”

“Where do I get that bag 😂” jokingly asked one person, with another chiming in, “And I thought mine was bad”

Some fans also commended Garner for being so candid and relatable. One person tweeted, “Thanks @jennifer.garner for being transparent with the rest of us who are just trying to remember where we left our sunglasses!”

Though beauty products were not featured inside of her never-ending bag, the PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue cover star previously opened up about what she always makes sure to bring along and wear before heading outside with her three kids.

“If I am going to be outside with [children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7], at a soccer game or the beach, I wear Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch and on them, I use the Pure & Free Baby Stick and Beach Defense,” she told PEOPLE in March.

“Keep sunscreen everywhere, and always apply more than you think you need. You just have to be a nerd about it, and get it done!” Garner, a Neutrogena brand ambassador, added.

Aside from sharing hilarious content on social media, Garner has also been using her platform for good.

The mom of three recently teamed up with Walmart for a new initiative to encourage people to perform their own acts of kindness and share them on social media using the hashtag #SparkKindness.

From simple acts like volunteering to buying a stranger a cup of coffee, Garner plans to highlight submissions on her own social platforms as well to help create a ripple effect into the world.

“These random acts of kindness are happening all around us, all the time, everywhere,” she told PEOPLE. “The smallest acts — picking up trash at a local park, volunteering at a shelter, buying a cup of coffee for someone who needs it — make the world a happier, more gentle place.”

“I hope that this partnership will put a twinkle in someone’s eye and help be the nudge we sometimes need to step outside ourselves and change a day for the better,” she added. “Kindness is contagious, truly. I can’t wait to see what happens.”