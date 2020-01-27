Jennifer Garner Wore Ugg Boots on a Coffee Run — and You Can Shop Them at Nordstrom

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner is always relatable. From joking about her lack of Tinder swipes to sharing her “mom-stakes” (those are mistakes made by a mom), the actress is basically one of the most down-to-earth celebs on social media. Also relatable are her off-duty outfits, which are not always glitzy and glamorous like you might think. She’s become our muse for everyday comfy essentials, so we’re always keeping an eye on what she’s wearing to make our lives cozier — and most recently, she was wearing a pair of Ugg boots.

Over the weekend, the Peppermint actress was photographed in Los Angeles wearing her most relatable coffee run outfit to date: a gray zip-up hoodie with darker gray sweatpants and Ugg boots. (She also had her reusable glass coffee cup from Amazon that she carries all the time.) Her boots immediately caught our attention because she usually opts for a casual sneaker.

Garner’s classic chestnut brown Ugg boots have the signature plush shearling lining that makes them super warm, along with the company’s patented Treadlite soles that provide extra cushioning, durability, and traction. While they aren’t 100 percent waterproof, the boots are pretreated to repel moisture and stains, so you can feel at ease wearing them on your own coffee runs in any weather.

Garner isn’t the only one who loves this comfy pull-on style. In fact, Ugg boots have a combined 2,500 five-star reviews from customers on Amazon and Nordstrom who say the boots are “a classic everyone should have.”

“Worth every penny,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I’ve bought knock-off Uggs and I’ve had real ones… but they just are not the same. These feel like slipping my feet into heaven every day.”

Garner is just one of the many stars to prove that the Ugg boots trend is still alive and well; other celebs fans include Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Margot Robbie, just to name a few.

Tons of non-celebrity shoppers are also loyal to the brand: “I’ve had several pairs of Ugg boots, but still come back to the classic — they are my favorite,” a repeat customer wrote. “So comfortable, like wearing slippers all day!”

Garner’s exact chestnut brown Ugg boots (and several other colors) are available on Nordstrom and Amazon for $160, which is reasonable for footwear that will keep your feet warm for years. If you’re in the market for comfy shoes that will never go out of style, take a page out of Garner’s book and add Ugg shearling-lined boots to your winter rotation.

Buy It! Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot, $159.95; nordstrom.com; amazon.com