The Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit That Jennifer Garner Made Famous Is on Sale for Under $50

Shoppers say it “snatches you in all the right places"

By
Published on August 20, 2022 07:00 AM

The Ruffle Oasis Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Photo: Summersalt

Summer is almost over, but that doesn't mean you can't give your swimwear collection a quick end-of-season refresh. In fact, now's the perfect time to stock up on the bathing suits as retailers begin to mark down styles in anticipation for fall. We've seen plenty of sales pop up, but none hold a candle to the Summersalt Endless Summer Sale.

During the major event, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off the entire site. Yup, everything is on sale! There are more than 1,000 bathing suits to comb through, which can be a little overwhelming. So, why not start with one that has been worn by Jennifer Garner? Enter: the Summersalt Ruffle Oasis swimsuit.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a>
MEGA

To no one's surprise, the stylish one-piece shot to the top of everyone's wishlist once The Adam Project star donned it at the beach back in 2020. And the trendy dual-tone maillot continues to be a popular style for the brand thanks to its ruffled straps and playful polka dot pattern.

Polka dot fans have their choice of three spotted color options: Garner wore the teal-hued version, but you can also get it in black and coral pink. There's also a solid black option and a color-blocking neon pink and magenta combination, which are both 30 percent off and available in sizes 2-22.

The Ruffle Oasis Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Summersalt

Buy It! Summersalt Ruffle Oasis One-Piece Swimsuit in Seaweed, $47.50 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

Apart from earning a seal of approval from Garner, the one-piece swimsuit is a fan-favorite for its comfortable construction and figure-flattering silhouette, which includes a square neckline, mid-cut legs, and a slight scoop in the back. It's seamed at the waist to give the bodice a natural-feeling structure that mirrors the same effect of a fit-and-flare dress.

The swimsuit also has built-in soft cups and adjustable straps for added coverage and support, and it's made from 78 percent recycled polyamide material to achieve its softness and durability. Plus, it offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun.

The Ruffle Oasis Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Summersalt

Buy It! Summersalt Ruffle Oasis One-pPiece Swimsuit in Coral, $4766.50 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

"The colors make me so happy and it's really flattering," one Summersalt reviewer wrote. "I feel very glamorous wearing it." Another shopper added that the swimsuit was "comfy, flattering, and made me forget I even had a suit on when I had to get food ready for dinner" when they wore it to a family pool party.

One reviewer went as far as to say that it's the "best bathing suit I've bought." Echoing their excitement, another customer exclaimed, "This suit is seriously the absolute best I've ever worn!" They also highlighted that it "can double as a super cute bodysuit" and that it "snatches you in all the right places."

Take it from these reviewers and add the Ruffle Oasis one-piece swimsuit to your swimwear collection ASAP!

The Ruffle Oasis Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Summersalt

Buy It! Summersalt Ruffle Oasis One-Piece Swimsuit in On the Dot, $47.50 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

