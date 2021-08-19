Jennifer Garner Wore Another Pair of the Booty-Sculpting Spanx Leggings That So Many Celebs Own
Jennifer Garner is like a walking recommendation for leggings. The activewear style is part of her everyday uniform, whether she's heading to the gym, grabbing coffee, or running errands. The actress owns so many different pairs from a variety of brands that we've unofficially crowned her our leggings queen, so we trust that the ones she wears are worth our money. And the pair she was most recently spotted in is particularly noteworthy because countless other celebrities love them, too.
Earlier this week, Garner popped into Gloss Labs in Tribeca for a fresh manicure wearing the Spanx Booty Boost leggings with a black tank top, Brooks sneakers, and a little black bag. By our count, this is the second pair she owns from the brand. Last year, she wore a pair of black star-print leggings that are only available in limited sizes now. What's even more exciting is that she opted for navy instead of traditional black leggings.
Crafted from Spanx's signature ultra-stretchy, breathable fabric with a high-rise, contoured waistband, the leggings are designed to lift and sculpt your booty. No really, according to the description on the brand's website, they'll give you "the best butt ever" — and they won't show it when you bend over. The opaque compression material is not only designed to move with you and keep its shape, but it also passes the squat test. The leggings are also free of a center seam, which prevents any awkward camel toe mishaps.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $98; spanx.com
So it's no wonder why the Booty Boost leggings have gained such a star-studded fanbase; some of their other famous fans include Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian. Garner herself has been a longtime fan of many Spanx styles — she once said she recommends its best-selling Bra-llelujah bra to all her friends.
You can get Garner's exact navy blue Spanx leggings for $98 in sizes XS to 3X. The brand also offers the Booty Boost design in a variety of other styles, including its newly released flare yoga pants for the same price. But we'll let you in on a little secret: You can score a similar pair for way less. If you browse the Spanx sale section as often as we do, you may have noticed that several of the Booty Boost leggings are majorly discounted, including this blue marble version for $30 off.
No matter which pair you choose, they'll all deliver the sculpted booty of your dreams — no squats necessary. Scroll down to shop our favorite Booty Boost Spanx leggings.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings in Painted Blue Camo, $68.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Metallic Mist, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pant, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $98; spanx.com
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Jennifer Garner Wore Another Pair of the Booty-Sculpting Spanx Leggings That So Many Celebs Own
- Parents and Pet Owners Are Obsessed with This $90 Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- This Lodge Camp Pot with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'the Best Dutch Oven You Can Buy,' According to Shoppers
- Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow 'Relieves Neck Pain in Days' — and It's on Sale