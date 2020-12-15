Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Spanx Bra Jennifer Garner Recommends to Her Friends Is Cheaper Now Than It Was on Cyber Monday

When Jennifer Garner recommends something, we listen. So leave it to the multi-hyphenate to get us excited about buying something most women dread wearing: a bra. Not long ago, Garner revealed that she introduces all of her friends to the Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra, one of the brand’s best-sellers that’s designed to be its softest and most comfortable style yet.

“You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!” Garner told the brand, which also confirmed that Rita Ora, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and Lauren Conrad are fans, too. So what exactly makes it so good? It’s expertly constructed with features that make it extremely functional and comfortable.

The Bra-llelujah Bra has a back panel made completely from smoothing, stretchy material, soft and sturdy straps that won’t dig into shoulders, full-coverage cups designed that offer a modest fit for a range of chest sizes, and a front-closure snap to eliminate bulkiness under clothing. And we’ll let you in on a little secret: You can score the Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra for $20 off right now in select colors and sizes. This is cheaper than you could get it on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra, $47.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

If you browse Spanx’s sale section as often as we do, you may have already discovered that you can get the celeb-loved staple for less than $50 in a few bright colors and bold patterns, like hot pink, bordeaux burgundy, and cheetah print. This is an amazing deal considering it normally retails for $68!

And if you plan to order the Bra-llelujah bra as a gift for your mom, sister, or best friend (as we imagine Garner might be doing), we have even better news. Today only, Spanx is offering free express shipping to ensure your items arrive by Christmas Eve — just enter the code FREESHIP at checkout. This code will work on all sale and full-priced items, but it expires once the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. ET tonight.

Whether you’re treating yourself or doing some last-minute holiday shopping, don’t miss your chance to get the Bra-llelujah Bra on major discount and before Christmas. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our other favorite styles from Spanx’s sale section that we’d recommend scooping up now before the free express shipping offer ends!

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge Bra, $47.99 (orig. $69); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $89.99 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com