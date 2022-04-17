Jennifer Garner Constantly Wears These Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings, and They Just Got a Pretty Makeover
It's Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday!
The actress/entrepreneur has been counting down the days until the milestone event by sharing 50 "somethings" that make her happy over on her Instagram Stories. Something that makes us happy? The fact that Spanx gave Garner's favorite leggings a pretty makeover just in time to celebrate.
Okay, so maybe the two events just happened to align perfectly. Coincidence or not, we're using this as an excuse to stock up on the newest Spanx Booty Boost leggings: The brand unveiled its best-sellers in seven new cheery colors and bold prints like storm tie-dye and white camo.
There's a reason they are a popular pick among customers and celebrities. Like all the brand's styles, they've got a little Spanx magic sprinkled into their design. The leggings feature a contoured waistband that's strategically placed to not only smooth the tummy, but also lift and sculpt your booty. Think: the peach-emoji booty of your dreams.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Storm Tie-Dye, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Storm Blue, $98; spanx.com
Made from a breathable, sweat-wicking performance fabric, the activewear bottoms move comfortably in every direction with you — almost as if you're wearing a second skin. They have an above-ankle cut and are constructed without a center seam to prevent camel toe. What's more, the magical waistband has a hidden pocket that's large enough to fit a phone, credit cards, and keys.
Garner was most recently spotted wearing the navy Booty Boost leggings last August. She's also worn a black pair emblazoned with silver metallic stars around the ankles — a style that's no longer available. While she hasn't spoken outright about the Spanx leggings, Garner has said she recommends the brand's Bra-llelujah bra to all her friends, and given that she owns at least two Booty Boost styles, we'd like to think she's telling her friends about the leggings, too.
The Adam Project star isn't the only fan of the butt-lifting leggings. Kristen Bell, Jessica Alba, Kourtney Kardashian, and Addison Rae also own the same pair, according to the brand. So one thing's for sure: If you don't own them yet, you definitely need to.
The Spanx leggings are available in sizes XS to 3X for $98 each. There are also cute and comfy matching sports bras and tank tops to go with whichever Booty Boost bottoms you choose.
In honor of Garner's birthday, go ahead and treat yourself to Jennifer Garner-approved Spanx leggings!
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Jade, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in White Camo, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Graphite, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Dark Fig, $98; spanx.com
