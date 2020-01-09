Jennifer Garner Just Ended Our Search for the Perfect Pair of Booty-Sculpting Leggings

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you Google “Jennifer Garner leggings,” more than five million search results appear. Yes, she loves leggings that much. And because we also share in her obsession, we’re always on the lookout for the latest and greatest pair the actress steps out in. Finding an amazing pair of leggings that are equally as cute as they are functional is like finding a diamond in the rough, so you can imagine our excitement when we recently spotted her on a coffee run in L.A. wearing a pair of black, star-printed leggings from celeb-favorite activewear brand, Spanx.

Garner wore its best-selling Booty Boost Active Leggings with a black fuzzy zip-up jacket and New Balance sneakers. And there’s a reason these sleek performance leggings have been crowned a Spanx best-seller: Tons of customers have said they’ll give you “the best butt ever.” The waistband not only hits at your natural waistline to provide ultimate comfort, but it’s crafted with contoured seams that help sculpt your booty, too. They’re also designed without a center seam to help prevent the unfortunate camel-toe mishaps you may have experienced with other leggings. And to top it all off, they’re made with Spanx’s signature Slim-X fabric that smooths all over.

Garner is just one of the many stars who love Spanx’s workout gear; others include Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Busy Philipps, Whitney Port, Allison Williams, and Oprah Winfrey. Garner’s leggings are from Spanx’s newest activewear collection that includes a slew of trendy sports bras, bike shorts, tank tops, and, well, more leggings. Garner’s specific pair are adorned with silver metallic stars around the ankles, and we think they add just the right amount of pizazz to her workout rotation. Plus, there are several other leggings styles in the Booty Boost collection to choose from, all ranging between $58 to $128.

You can find Garner’s exact pair online at Spanx and Nordstrom for $110. This may seem a tad pricey until you consider the cost-per-wear. While a cheap pair of leggings will last you a year at most, a pair made with high-quality materials, like this star-approved Spanx option, are likely to last you much longer. So take a page from Garner’s leggings guide and add the Booty Boost pair to your activewear collection.

Buy It! Booty Boost Active Printed Leggings, Metallic Star, $110; spanx.com; nordstrom.com

