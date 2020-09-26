Jennifer Garner Wore the Ultra-Comfy Shoes Customers Have Deemed ‘the Happiest Pair of Sneakers’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jennifer Garner has really been leaning into her quarantine hobbies, and she’s been taking her 9.7 million Instagram followers along for the ride. From baking bread and pretzels on her pretend cooking show to harvesting the seeds from the gigantic sunflowers in her garden, Garner has tried it all — and she’s done it in stylishly down-to-earth outfits, at that.

While you might wear your go-to Crocs or clogs to do housework, Garner had a different footwear pick in mind for her latest outdoor adventure that consisted of, well, harvesting her massive sunflowers: a pair of white sneakers from celeb-loved brand Soludos.

White sneakers? To garden? Garner wasn’t technically splashing around in the dirt, considering her flower beds appeared to be surrounded by a stone walkway. That said, her Rainbow Wave Sneakers were a smart choice in that they’re obviously comfy — a must any day but especially if you’re roaming around outside. They’re made from a soft, tumbled leather, have a removable cork insole, and average a 4.9-star rating (near-perfect!), so you know they must be good.

Customers who’ve taken them out for an IRL spin can’t stop praising their comfort and exceptional fit. “They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned,” wrote one shopper. “I have not had any blisters or sore spots. It is like they were custom made for me.” Custom made? We’ll take it. Another notes that the removable insole is ideal because you can replace it with your own orthopedic pick and that they comfortably fit a wider foot shape. Double bonus.

Comfort aside, Garner’s sneakers are obviously easy on the eyes. They’ve got that streamlined, classic silhouette customers and celebs have come to know and love from Soludos, but with a super quirky, smile-inducing touch you won’t find anywhere else: gorgeous and colorful embroidery, courtesy of artist Marie-Sophie Lockhart.

The actor’s sneakers feature a rainbow stripe on one side and a shining sun on the other. But that’s not all. Embroidered on the back of Garner’s shoes is the phrase “good vibes,” perfect for when you need a little mood-boosting mantra to follow you around all day. Put simply, these sneakers are happiness in shoe form — and customers agree.

“I love these shoes, they’re the happiest pair of sneakers, and I have received many compliments on them,” wrote one customer. “They brighten my day every time I wear them! Comfy and cute all in one,” expressed another.

If you’re on the hunt for a comfy pair of sneakers that are anything but basic or boring, these Garner-loved Soludos are sure to be the perfect match. Shop them, plus other top-rated styles, below.

