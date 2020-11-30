Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Jennifer Garner-Loved Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Having a Rare Sale for One More Day

If you need a reason to smile this post-holiday Monday, look no further than these Jennifer Garner-approved sneakers. Customers call the Soludos kicks “the happiest sneakers on the internet,” and there’s a rare sale on them for Cyber Monday — that’s two reasons to grin!

Soludos’ sitewide sale is still going strong, so if you haven’t yet had a chance to check out the discounted footwear — which is a favorite in Hollywood — you have just a few hours left to do so. There are beautiful espadrilles, comfy boots, and of course, Garner’s exact embroidered sneakers, all for 25 percent off.

Image zoom Credit: Soludos

Buy It! Soludos Rainbow Wave Sneakers, $104.25 (orig. $139); soludos.com

We’re not the only ones who think these particular shoes increase serotonin levels. Hundreds of customers have left reviews expressing that these are “comfy and cute all in one.”

“I love these shoes, they’re the happiest pair of sneakers, and I have received many compliments on them,” one customer wrote. “They brighten my day every time I wear them!”

Image zoom Credit: Soludos

Buy It! Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, $104.25 (orig. $139); soludos.com

The sneakers are obviously great on the outside, but it’s definitely worth mentioning how good they are on the inside, too. They’re designed with a removable insole, and customers like the fact that they can replace it with their own orthopedic pick. Many also call them “the most comfortable sneakers” they've ever worn.

“I have not had any blisters or sore spots. It is like they were custom made for me,” read another review.

If you want to add happy sneakers to your cart, Soludos’ Cyber Monday sale is the place to look. Shop Garner’s exact kicks and more on sale for one more day.

Image zoom Credit: Soludos

Buy It! Soludos Yin Yang Platform Sneaker, $111.75 (orig. $149); soludos.com

Image zoom Credit: Soludos

Buy It! Soludos Yebo Sneaker, $111.75 (orig. $149); soludos.com

Image zoom Credit: Soludos

Buy It! Soludos Ibiza Look Sneaker, $104.25 (orig. $139); soludos.com

