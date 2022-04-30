Jennifer Garner Wore the No-Fail Summer Outfit Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon Love Too

In case you didn't know, dresses (of all lengths and styles) paired white sneakers is the outfit of summer 2022, and Garner, though one of the most recent celebs to wear the combo, isn't the first. Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez wore a similar look, opting for a black shirt dress that she belted at the waist and white leather Coach sneakers. Reese Witherspoon has sported her fair share of dresses with sneakers, as has supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, and once you try out the pairing, you'll see why celebs are so fiercely behind it.