Jennifer Garner Wore the No-Fail Summer Outfit Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon Love Too
Jennifer Garner's style can best be summed up in two words: comfy and chic.
She loves her jeans, overalls, skirts, dresses, and sneakers, and she somehow always manages to piece together an outfit that looks incredibly stylish while still appearing comfy enough to wear for miles-long walks around the town. And her latest outfit is proof.
Garner was all smiles while chatting with boyfriend John Miller, looking as ethereal as ever in her black smocked bodice maxi dress and white Gucci sneakers. Sure, that sunshine and those palm trees probably had something to do with the easy, breezy West-Cali vibes she's exuding in the snap, but that dress-and-sneakers look, which oozes all-things nonchalant, played a big role, too.
In case you didn't know, dresses (of all lengths and styles) paired white sneakers is the outfit of summer 2022, and Garner, though one of the most recent celebs to wear the combo, isn't the first. Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez wore a similar look, opting for a black shirt dress that she belted at the waist and white leather Coach sneakers. Reese Witherspoon has sported her fair share of dresses with sneakers, as has supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, and once you try out the pairing, you'll see why celebs are so fiercely behind it.
Wearing a dress with sneakers provides you with the best of both worlds — it's a comfortable outfit that still manages to look cute and fashion-forward. And we particularly like the juxtaposition between a dressier staple and the sporty-leaning footwear. Plus, it's incredibly easy to piece together, so much so that you can be out the door in five minutes flat.
Best of all, though, is that you really can't go wrong with the combo. Pick out any dress in your closet, and we can almost guarantee that it will pair well with sneakers, especially white sneakers, the most versatile kick in the shoe game. Garner's trainers were a bit more luxe, as they're from Gucci, but a simple pair of Cariumas would have had the same impact.
If you're already stressing out about how to dress for the warm weather, fret no more because the dress-and-sneakers 'fit is the way to go. Shop some of our favorite pairings with which to recreate Garner's nonchalant look.
