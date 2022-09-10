Jennifer Garner Just Put This Genius One-and-Done Outfit on Our Radar for Between-Season Dressing

Jennifer Garner is jumping right into fall fashion post-Labor Day weekend.

The Adam Project star, 50, was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week wearing a navy short sleeve jumpsuit with a pair of big buckle Birkenstocks. While we're mentally adding her to the neverending list of famous Birkenstocks fans, we can't help but notice how incredibly stylish (and smart) her coveralls are.

Although the holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, the temperatures surely aren't following suit — but Garner's one-and-done-outfit is a genius pick for between-season dressing. Its utilitarian style exudes all the fall vibes you may want to wear now and it's still breezy enough thanks to its short sleeves and relaxed fit.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jumpsuits seamlessly combine fashion and function into one foolproof ensemble. While denim overalls have had a recent resurgence around Hollywood, Garner's boilersuit is a tad dressier and can be styled so many different ways depending on the occasion or season. Even better? The outfit is quick and easy to throw on and needs little to no accessories to look stylish. Pair it with sandals like the Once Upon a Farm owner while the temperatures are still sweltering, or throw it on with a cardigan and booties come fall.

We don't know exactly where Garner's jumpsuit is from, but there's no shortage of similar styles available online. Though a little pricey, this Alex Mill jumpsuit most closely resembles hers and has plenty of pockets to store your phone, wallet, and keys. There's also this budget-friendly option from Amazon that's made from a flowy fabric and comes with a tie-belt to accentuate the waist. With more than 1,800 five-star ratings, these Dickies coveralls are a popular pick among shoppers.

Made from a cotton-linen blend, this Quince jumpsuit is another lightweight find that will make getting dressed simple. It comes in two fall-ready colors and will make you look effortlessly cool when wearing (just like Garner). And peep this blue-gray style from Pistola that would be cute dressed up with heeled sandals for a date night or with your favorite sneakers for a casual look.

The ways to wear jumpsuits are truly endless, and Jennifer Garner just showed us one. Keep scrolling to shop more coveralls inspired by her latest outfit to make between-season dressing a breeze.

Amazon

Buy It! Acelitt Short Sleeve V-Neck Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets, $39.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dickies Short Sleeve Flex Coverall, $43.99–$59.99; amazon.com

Quince

Buy It! Quince Linen Coverall Jumpsuit, $79.90; onequince.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Pistola Grover Utility Ankle Jumpsuit, $94.80 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Supersoft Jean Coverall, $128; everlane.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Alex Mill Romy Garment Dyed Cotton Boilersuit, $178; nordstrom.com

