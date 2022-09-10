Jennifer Garner Just Put This Genius One-and-Done Outfit on Our Radar for Between-Season Dressing

We found similar short-sleeve jumpsuits starting at $44

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.

Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.

Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever.

September 10, 2022

Jennifer Garner is jumping right into fall fashion post-Labor Day weekend.

The Adam Project star, 50, was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week wearing a navy short sleeve jumpsuit with a pair of big buckle Birkenstocks. While we're mentally adding her to the neverending list of famous Birkenstocks fans, we can't help but notice how incredibly stylish (and smart) her coveralls are.

Although the holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, the temperatures surely aren't following suit — but Garner's one-and-done-outfit is a genius pick for between-season dressing. Its utilitarian style exudes all the fall vibes you may want to wear now and it's still breezy enough thanks to its short sleeves and relaxed fit.

Jumpsuits seamlessly combine fashion and function into one foolproof ensemble. While denim overalls have had a recent resurgence around Hollywood, Garner's boilersuit is a tad dressier and can be styled so many different ways depending on the occasion or season. Even better? The outfit is quick and easy to throw on and needs little to no accessories to look stylish. Pair it with sandals like the Once Upon a Farm owner while the temperatures are still sweltering, or throw it on with a cardigan and booties come fall.

We don't know exactly where Garner's jumpsuit is from, but there's no shortage of similar styles available online. Though a little pricey, this Alex Mill jumpsuit most closely resembles hers and has plenty of pockets to store your phone, wallet, and keys. There's also this budget-friendly option from Amazon that's made from a flowy fabric and comes with a tie-belt to accentuate the waist. With more than 1,800 five-star ratings, these Dickies coveralls are a popular pick among shoppers.

Made from a cotton-linen blend, this Quince jumpsuit is another lightweight find that will make getting dressed simple. It comes in two fall-ready colors and will make you look effortlessly cool when wearing (just like Garner). And peep this blue-gray style from Pistola that would be cute dressed up with heeled sandals for a date night or with your favorite sneakers for a casual look.

The ways to wear jumpsuits are truly endless, and Jennifer Garner just showed us one. Keep scrolling to shop more coveralls inspired by her latest outfit to make between-season dressing a breeze.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Acelitt Short Sleeve V-Neck Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets, $39.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Amazon

Buy It! Dickies Short Sleeve Flex Coverall, $43.99–$59.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Quince

Buy It! Quince Linen Coverall Jumpsuit, $79.90; onequince.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Nordstrom

Buy It! Pistola Grover Utility Ankle Jumpsuit, $94.80 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Supersoft Jean Coverall, $128; everlane.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Nordstrom

Buy It! Alex Mill Romy Garment Dyed Cotton Boilersuit, $178; nordstrom.com

