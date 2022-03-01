Jennifer Garner rocked multiple looks before settling on a stunning black gown for the New York City premiere of The Adam Project

Jennifer Garner Posts Cheeky Look at Her Fashion Fittings Ahead of Premiere⁠: 'Join Me!'

Jennifer Garner is revealing all the work that goes into creating the perfect red carpet look.

The actress, 49, posted a video montage of moments from her fitting ahead of the premiere of her latest film, The Adam Project. Garner shared a clip to Instagram Monday showing herself trying on multiple looks for her latest film's promo tour while the song "Woman" by Doja Cat played in the background.

In the video, Garner modeled and danced around in multiple outfits, including a linen suit, sleek black gown, white jumpsuit and a minidress with an embellished collar. At one point in the clip, Garner even strutted across the room in just a button-down shirt, Risky Business style.

She captioned the clip, "Fittings are required activities 😬🙈. Join me, why not," before giving a shout-out to her stylists and writing, "(I ♥️ you, @jillandjordan, I ♥️ #THEADAMPROJECT)."

While Garner showed off plenty of looks at her fitting, she eventually settled on a stunning black dress, which she was photographed in at the Adam Project premiere Monday in New York City.

Garner arrived at the event in a sleek Alexandre Vauthier gown featuring a high neckline with a white trim and a slit that opened up to reveal her crystal-embellished heels. The design also featured a daring low back.

She paired the look with a Vacheron Constantin watch set in 18-karat white gold and diamonds, plus De Beers Swan Lake Earrings.

After posting her fitting video, Garner later shared a photo to Instagram from the premiere taken with her castmates. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating The Adam Project is a pinch me moment—I love every frame of this movie and every one of these people. Honestly, I can't wait for you to see it. #TheAdamProject #March11th @netflix"

Along with Garner, The Adam Project also stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana and Alex Mallari Jr. The film follows Adam Reed (Reynolds), a pilot who time travels with his younger self and his late father (Ruffalo) in an attempt to save the world. Garner stars as Reynolds' mother in the film.

Garner — who costarred in 13 Going on 30 with Ruffalo — told Entertainment Weekly that reuniting with him for The Adam Project was "lovely."

"It was so lovely," she told the outlet. "It was really comforting to be together again, and I don't think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel."