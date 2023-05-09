Jennifer Garner Says She Was 'Just This Close to Wardrobe Malfunction' in All Her 'Daredevil' Costumes

Jennifer Garner dished on some of her character's most fabulous looks, including those of Elektra Natchios, admitting she almost had a "wardrobe malfunction" while filming in the form-fitting threads.

The 51-year-old actress recalled how her wardrobe for Daredevil (2003) almost landed her in a sticky situation while discussing her best onscreen looks with Glamour on Monday.

"I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times," Garner revealed of her Elektra costumes. "There's not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe."

She explained, "I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking so I definitely held it."

"I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs," she added. "I think there were like three on each side of different sizes, and everything was pushed up and out."

Zade Rosenthal/20th Century Fox/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Because of how complex her costumes were, Garner explained, "I also had endless fittings, endless fittings for the Elektra costume. The costume designer James Acheson would see me every Saturday. I would put the wig on, I would go to his studio... He would just build Elektra's look on me bit by bit by bit."

She added: "I was so involved with the fittings that I was able to advocate for myself what I was going to need to be able to move... I was in stunt rehearsal by then and [I knew] what kind of support I needed in my shoes and support I needed in flexibility, [the support] I needed in the pants or whatever they were to be able to fight because I fought. I fought a lot."

Beforehand, the Texas native also reflected on the fashion in 13 Going on 30 (2004), which follows a 13-year-old in the '80s whose birthday wish to be 30 years old in present-day comes true.

Playing the adult counterpart of the character, Jenna Rink, Garner said of the film's costume designer and frequent collaborator Susie DeSanto, "She has such a beautiful sense of character, of color, of fun, of fashion, and she brought all of that into play on 13 Going on 30."

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Anything I could have dreamed, she dreamed bigger, and anything that I could have wanted she had that plus 10 better options in every fitting. So we just had a blast together," Garner added.

Speaking about dressing the teenage Jenna, played by Christa B. Allen, Garner said, "Certainly some of the color and the neon and the fun made their way into Jenna's 30-year-old wardrobe. But mostly, she was drawing from her own closet, so it was a real playful take on a more sophisticated palate."

She even shared that 30-year-old Jenna's iconic multicolored dress was actually seen on a background character in an episode of Sex and the City, and "nobody knew it was going to be a big deal," Garner said.

Speaking about the current status of the iconic dress' whereabouts, she admitted, "Who knows where it ended up? Sadly, I don't have it."