The actress paid homage to pre-pandemic travel on Instagram

Jennifer Garner Says 'Goodbye' to Tight Jeans 'Forever' in Hilarious Airport Montage

Jennifer Garner is feeling sentimental about pre-pandemic traveling — so much so, that she's even missing her uncomfortable plane outfits.

On Wednesday, the actress, 48, posted a hilarious slow-motion montage of herself dancing through terminals, hauling her luggage through airports, waiting to board and sleeping on planes. In almost every clip, Garner is wearing least travel-friendly pants of all time: skinny jeans.

"Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever) ♥️🙏" she captioned the video.

The star's famous friends seemingly loved her quirky homage to traveling, with Diane Keaton commenting several laughing face emojis and Erin Foster joking, "I'm so sorry for your loss, sending love ❤️ "

Others joined Garner in remembering happier times before the pandemic hit. "Remember suitcases and pants with buttons?! Ah memories."

"Sometimes I just sit on my sofa for 16 hours pretending I'm on a plane to Australia 🇦🇺" a second Instagram user added.

Even though she's not traveling, Garner has been keeping busy amid the pandemic by having important conversations over Zoom with guests like Meena Harris and Troy Andrews during her viral "Storytellers" series, entertaining social media users with her "Pretend Cooking Show" and hosting weekly mediation sessions on Instagram.

And on Monday, Garner spent the day with friend and former costar Judy Greer.

The actresses — who play frenemies Jenna Rink and Lucy Wyman in 13 Going on 30 — reunited for a socially distanced stroll more than 16 years after the iconic rom-com hit theaters.

The Alias actress first teased the reunion on her Instagram Story by posting a picture of Greer's backside and asking fans, "Who does this adorable biscuit belong to?"

"Today I got to take a walk with one of my most favorite people ever♥️," Garner added.

She went on to reveal that Greer was her socially distanced date by writing "Ding Ding Ding," on top of a screenshot of correct fan guesses.

The Once Upon a Farm founder later posted a selfie of the pair on her Instagram.