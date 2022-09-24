Lifestyle Style Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air' “They’re like pillows for my feet,” one reviewer wrote By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; REI We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand. Earlier this week, the mom of three stepped out in Los Angeles in a casual outfit consisting of black leggings, a gray shirt, and a lightweight puffer coat. But her neutral clothing was in stark contrast to her footwear: a pair of neon orange Saucony sneakers with bright yellow soles. This isn't the first time Garner has stepped out in the supportive shoe: In July, The Last Thing He Told Me actress shared a video working out and dancing to Beyoncé's latest album in the exact same pair. She wore an all-black outfit then, too, giving the flashy footwear room to shine. REI Buy It! Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Road-Running Shoes, $160; rei.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Garner isn't the only fan of the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 sneaker. The top-notch running shoe is loved by avid runners and non-athletes alike. Made with springy cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, these shoes are designed to keep your feet comfortable during any type of exercise — even if it's just walking your dog. Shoppers call the sneakers "so cushiony yet supportive," "super bouncy," and "nearly weightless." One even compared wearing them to "walking on air," while another deemed them "like pillows for [their] feet." Choose between Garner's exact orange color, dubbed campfire stories, and five other bold shades including cool mint, royal blue, slime green, gold, and a combination of purple and pink. The Endorphin Speed 2 isn't the only popular pick from the brand: REI has plenty of other highly-rated Saucony sneakers available to shop, so do your feet a favor and snag a pair of the comfortable shoes below. Buy It! Saucony Guide 15 Road-Running Shoes, $140; rei.com REI Buy It! Saucony Triumph 19 Road-Running Shoes, $150; rei.com REI Buy It! Saucony Tempus Road-Running Shoes, $160; rei.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.