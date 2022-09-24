Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'

“They’re like pillows for my feet,” one reviewer wrote

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022 11:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

jennifer garner
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; REI

We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen.

When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.

Earlier this week, the mom of three stepped out in Los Angeles in a casual outfit consisting of black leggings, a gray shirt, and a lightweight puffer coat. But her neutral clothing was in stark contrast to her footwear: a pair of neon orange Saucony sneakers with bright yellow soles.

This isn't the first time Garner has stepped out in the supportive shoe: In July, The Last Thing He Told Me actress shared a video working out and dancing to Beyoncé's latest album in the exact same pair. She wore an all-black outfit then, too, giving the flashy footwear room to shine.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Road-Running Shoes
REI

Buy It! Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Road-Running Shoes, $160; rei.com

Garner isn't the only fan of the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 sneaker. The top-notch running shoe is loved by avid runners and non-athletes alike. Made with springy cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, these shoes are designed to keep your feet comfortable during any type of exercise — even if it's just walking your dog.

Shoppers call the sneakers "so cushiony yet supportive," "super bouncy," and "nearly weightless." One even compared wearing them to "walking on air," while another deemed them "like pillows for [their] feet." Choose between Garner's exact orange color, dubbed campfire stories, and five other bold shades including cool mint, royal blue, slime green, gold, and a combination of purple and pink.

The Endorphin Speed 2 isn't the only popular pick from the brand: REI has plenty of other highly-rated Saucony sneakers available to shop, so do your feet a favor and snag a pair of the comfortable shoes below.

Buy It! Saucony Guide 15 Road-Running Shoes, $140; rei.com

Saucony sneakers
REI

Buy It! Saucony Triumph 19 Road-Running Shoes, $150; rei.com

Saucony sneakers
REI

Buy It! Saucony Tempus Road-Running Shoes, $160; rei.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner's Workout Is Fueled by Beyoncé and Sneakers That Shoppers Are 'Absolutely Obsessed With'
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Hollywood's Go-to Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Secretly on Sale — but the Deals Won't Last Long
tracee ellis ross; gigi hadid; naomi watts
The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Countless Celebrities Own Are Going for as Little as $80 Right Now
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Breezy Maxi Dress with $620 Fuzzy Platform Slides
Gigi Hadid is seen on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wore an Elevated Version of the Mini Ugg Boots Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner Wear, Too
Selma Blair is seen on September 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selma Blair Walked Her Dog in Hollywood's Favorite Cozy Boots That Shoppers Flock to Every Fall
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers Tout
These Now-$20 Fuzzy Slippers with 22,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are 'Pillows of Comfort,' According to Shoppers
Nordstrom End of Summer Fall Shoe Sale
The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Must-Have Fall Shoes — up to 60% Off
jennifer garner; brooks
Jennifer Garner Sported a New Style from Her Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand — Get Her Exact Pair at Amazon
Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz
The Supportive Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz Wear Is on Sale Right Now
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Garner Decorated for Pride Month in the Super Supportive Sneaker Brand Cameron Diaz Just Wore
Cushioned Running Shoes
The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes, According to Running Experts
kate middleton
The Brands Behind the Practical Tote and Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Years Are Both on Sale
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Reviewers Call These the 'Best Wear-Everywhere' Sneakers — and They're on Sale for as Little as $42
Jennifer Lawrence Reebok Sneakers
Jennifer Lawrence Created a Cozy Travel Outfit Out of Gray Joggers and These Retro-Style White Sneakers
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker
People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale