Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'

We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen.

When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.

Earlier this week, the mom of three stepped out in Los Angeles in a casual outfit consisting of black leggings, a gray shirt, and a lightweight puffer coat. But her neutral clothing was in stark contrast to her footwear: a pair of neon orange Saucony sneakers with bright yellow soles.

This isn't the first time Garner has stepped out in the supportive shoe: In July, The Last Thing He Told Me actress shared a video working out and dancing to Beyoncé's latest album in the exact same pair. She wore an all-black outfit then, too, giving the flashy footwear room to shine.

Garner isn't the only fan of the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 sneaker. The top-notch running shoe is loved by avid runners and non-athletes alike. Made with springy cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, these shoes are designed to keep your feet comfortable during any type of exercise — even if it's just walking your dog.

Shoppers call the sneakers "so cushiony yet supportive," "super bouncy," and "nearly weightless." One even compared wearing them to "walking on air," while another deemed them "like pillows for [their] feet." Choose between Garner's exact orange color, dubbed campfire stories, and five other bold shades including cool mint, royal blue, slime green, gold, and a combination of purple and pink.

The Endorphin Speed 2 isn't the only popular pick from the brand: REI has plenty of other highly-rated Saucony sneakers available to shop, so do your feet a favor and snag a pair of the comfortable shoes below.

