Jennifer Garner's Workout Is Fueled by Beyoncé and Sneakers That Shoppers Are 'Absolutely Obsessed With'

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 sneakers are designed for all types of workouts. You can perform HIIT and cross-training moves in them, as Garner displayed, or go for a long walk, a hike, or jog. The high-quality cushioning and endurance-driven technology that went into these makes them perfect for just about any kind of workout or movement, and the breathable mesh and anti-slip laces provide comfort and security, too.