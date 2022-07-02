Jennifer Garner's Workout Is Fueled by Beyoncé and Sneakers That Shoppers Are 'Absolutely Obsessed With'
Jennifer Garner's Instagram videos that offer a glimpse into her life at home are simply delightful. She's usually in her kitchen cooking up a storm or dancing around to a favorite tune — and most recently, she was getting a quick workout in while jamming out to Beyoncé. Through these videos, we've found countless ways to emulate her laid-back aesthetic.
While Garner's actual moves in Tuesday's post are hard to take your eyes off of, the bright orange sneakers that help her effortlessly execute too many box jumps to count caught our attention. And luckily for us, they're still in stock.
The Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 sneakers are designed for all types of workouts. You can perform HIIT and cross-training moves in them, as Garner displayed, or go for a long walk, a hike, or jog. The high-quality cushioning and endurance-driven technology that went into these makes them perfect for just about any kind of workout or movement, and the breathable mesh and anti-slip laces provide comfort and security, too.
And if electric orange isn't quite your thing, they come in five other colors.
Buy It! Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Sneakers, $160–$170; rei.com
We know that Jen G. is a fan, and so are dozens of REI shoppers, who've written in reviews that the Saucony kicks are "super light" and provide "great comfort." One even wrote that they're "absolutely obsessed with those shoes," wearing them for everything from quick workouts to long runs.
The Sauconys are one of several styles currently available at REI that we've spotted on Garner in the past. Some of them are even discounted as part of its sitewide Fourth of July sale.
One of the most popular pairs at REI (they have over 4,200 five-star reviews) is the Hoka Bondi 7, which Garner wore earlier this month. The brand is a favorite of several famous faces, like Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon — who owns at least two pairs — Gwyneth Paltrow, and Britney Spears.
Buy It! Hoka Bondi 7 Sneakers, $160; rei.com
Another brand worn by Garner, not to mention Meghan Markle, is Veja. While the exact pair that these two celebs have worn aren't available right now, several similar styles are, including the Veja Campo Leather sneakers that are a near-identical match.
Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneakers, $155–$165; rei.com
And finally, the Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoes, a repeat favorite of hers. These are evidently so popular with other runners that only a few sizes are still available, and surprisingly, they're on sale.
Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoes, $120.93 (orig. $150); rei.com
Shop all of these styles worn by Jennifer Garner and plenty more at REI while the sports and outdoors store's big Fourth of July Sale is still ongoing.
Shop All Jennifer Garner-Worn Sneakers at REI:
- Jennifer Garner's Workout Is Fueled by Beyoncé and Sneakers That Shoppers Are 'Absolutely Obsessed With'
- The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress That's Copied Everywhere Is 30% Off — Along with Tons of Other Activewear
- Hilary Duff Just Shared Her Favorite Prime Day Picks from Small Businesses on Amazon
- Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Early Prime Day Furniture Discounts — Up to 66% Off