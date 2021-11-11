Jennifer Garner Swears by This Product for Preventing Skin from 'Going to Hell in a Handbasket'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Neutrogena brand ambassador is helping everyone learn which retinol is best for them

If you have questions about incorporating retinol into your skincare routine, Jennifer Garner is here with an easy-to-implement (and albeit, adorably funny!) way to remember.

The Neutrogena brand ambassador, 49, caught up with PEOPLE to chat all about the skincare line's new retinol additions and broke down the perfect application tips.

"Eventually you'll start to be like, 'Oh, I'm aging. It's all going to go to hell in a handbasket.' That is when you want to start with a little bit of retinol, just a little something, like the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules," Garner explains. "I love this. I would've killed for this in my 30s, actually. It's for beginners. It's just for your beginner out there. Just start out slowly, try every other day."

She compares the capsules (which are made out of biodegradable seaweed and are an "awesome" size to pop in a travel bag) to the "AP class" of skincare items, and calls the second new retinol launch, the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .5% Power Serum, "grad school."

"This is a big bad boy for ladies of a certain amount of wisdom like myself," she says of the Retinol Pro+. "This is for when your skin is used to retinol and when you need to really take care of some fine lines. It actually will just change your skin. That's not like just a claim. That's legit. We like science."

The actress, who has worked with Neutrogena since 2007, is understandably well stocked on all her favorites, all the time, and has even made sure her "can't live without" product (the Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser) is also always on her children's' bathroom counters.

"I will stand next to my son because I monitor his toothbrushing. And when he is done, because he's my baby, so I spoil him, I will cup water in my hands and give him water. While I'm doing that, I get his face then I get some Daily Cleanser," she says of her son Samuel, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck. "Because you have to wash your face before bed and you have to get into that habit. I don't care if he's 9 and he's never heard of a pimple. I don't care, you have to do it."

Other favorites in her routine include a serum, moisturizer and eye cream. "Those three things just kind of that have to happen," she says. "Even if I'm traveling now."

In addition to sticking to her tired-and-true skincare line-up, Garner knows the importance of taking time for self-care, and dedicated one full month earlier this year to what she needed the most — girlfriend time.

"I don't think I really talked about it but I took a month [in] January and I just called it to myself, The Girlfriend Project, because I felt like I hadn't seen my girlfriends face to face in forever," Garner shares.

"I just prioritized girlfriends for the month, over anything that wasn't absolutely necessary to work. I would call and set it up. I [would say], 'I want to go for a walk because we couldn't be inside together. I'm coming to you. I want to hear what's going on with you.'"

Adding, "Some days I would have a couple stacked, but I really made a point of reaching out to all kinds of women that I love and just connecting. And here it is November and I'm still thinking of about it, how much it added to my life to just make the effort."